Labour’s organising secretary William Lewis coordinating government-funded propaganda cube in Valletta

William Lewis, the organising secretary of the governing Labour Party, has been engaged as one of the main logistics coordinators for the multi-million-euro election propaganda cube project, which is being inaugurated in Valletta by Prime Minister Robert Abela during an extravagant event paid for by taxpayers.

The Shift is informed that Lewis, who is responsible for organising all major Labour Party mass events, was contracted by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) as a consultant on logistics and architecture for the initiative. The project is being presented by the government as the launch platform for its long-term Malta Vision 2050 strategy, but is considered by insiders as more of a soft launch of Labour’s electoral campaign.

The installation, positioned at the entrance to the capital, will be unveiled during what industry sources described as a large-scale production event. The total cost of the installation and associated activities has not been disclosed but runs into several millions.

Lewis’s involvement places a senior party official at the centre of a government-funded initiative taking place months before the expected general elections. Contacted by The Shift, Lewis declined to answer questions about his role and his glaring conflicts of interest.

Sources familiar with preparations for Labour’s upcoming electoral campaign said several contractors currently engaged on the cube project are expected to be involved in the Party’s mass events and are expected to feature in the forthcoming electoral campaign.

Companies identified by sources as beneficiaries of direct orders linked to the project include The Entertainment Company (TEC), its subsidiary IStage, Greatt Ltd and associated companies, RVC Ltd and Mad About Video Ltd. The value of contracts issued to these firms has not been published.

The OPM has not replied to questions about the procurement process, the number of direct orders issued, or the criteria used to select suppliers.

Procurement coordination falls under OPM Permanent Secretary Ronald Mizzi, who is currently facing criminal court proceedings over separate charges related to alleged misappropriation of public funds and fraud. Mizzi declined to answer questions about the total expenditure on the cube project, how contractors were selected, and whether any competitive process was carried out.

He also did not respond to questions regarding alleged personal connections with a director of one of the companies that received direct orders linked to the project. The company declined to comment.

The OPM has invited PN Opposition members of parliament and senior Opposition officials to attend the inauguration ceremony, which is set to be broadcast live on the State broadcaster. It is not yet known whether Opposition representatives will attend. The PN has so far issued no formal statement on the matter, although some parliamentary questions have been tabled.

The installation has generated a significant negative reaction on social media, with users criticising its location at the entrance to Valletta and questioning the level of public expenditure involved.

While the government is promoting the project as part of a long-term strategic vision for the country, the overall cost of the installation and related events remains undisclosed.