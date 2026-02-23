Valletta propaganda cube ridiculed as OPM remains silent on direct order connections

The government’s so-called “Vision 2050” cube, erected at the entrance to Valletta, has triggered widespread public backlash, with critics denouncing it as an extravagant propaganda stunt funded by taxpayers.

The structure, set to be officially inaugurated later this week by Prime Minister Robert Abela in what sources describe as an expensive “spectacle” followed by an after-party at the Phoenicia Hotel, has been widely mocked online for blocking the capital’s main gateway and symbolising what many have called a widespread misuse of public funds.

Hundreds took to social media to ridicule the installation, describing it as an “eyesore” and a “monument to excess”. Others questioned whether a large concrete block is the most fitting representation of Malta’s vision for the next 25 years.

Some commenters called on Finance Minister Clyde Caruana to “stop the farce”, while others pointedly remarked that the government appears to lack a clear plan for next week, let alone for 2050.

With criticism mounting, Castille has launched what sources describe as a coordinated communications push to contain the backlash. The campaign has included an aggressive promotional drive across government channels and affiliated media platforms.

Among those enlisted to present and defend the initiative is the son of a Nationalist MP, who featured the project on the ‘news and entertainment’ website Malta Daily.

Despite the media blitz, public reaction has remained largely negative.

Procurement questions mount

Beyond the aesthetics, questions are intensifying over procurement and transparency.

The Office of the Prime Minister has so far refused to disclose the total cost of the installation, how contractors were selected, and how many direct orders were issued in connection with the project.

Responsibility for coordinating the procurement process was assigned to OPM Permanent Secretary Ronald Mizzi, who is currently facing court proceedings over separate charges related to alleged misappropriation of public funds and fraud. He has denied wrongdoing in those cases.

Both the OPM and Mizzi have declined to state how many millions of euros are being spent on the initiative, or to publish details of the contracts awarded.

The Shift is informed that several regular government contractors, including Greatt Ltd, Mad About Video, TEC Ltd and Nexos Lighting, are among the main beneficiaries of the latest round of public spending. Rival contractors have alleged that the bulk of the work was distributed through direct orders.

When asked specifically whether he has close personal ties to one of the company directors involved in the project, a Zabbar-based contractor said to have received direct orders, Mizzi refused to answer.

He also declined to confirm how many contracts were issued to the company in question or the value of those contracts.

The company similarly declined to comment.

As the government presses ahead with its launch event, the controversy surrounding the cube is shifting from mockery to scrutiny, with growing calls for full disclosure of how public funds are being deployed in the name of “Vision 2050” – an electoral propaganda exercise using taxpayers’ funds in the run up of the upcoming general elections.