The Shift launches its annual art exhibition

The Shift is proud to once more launch its annual art exhibition, showcasing work generously donated by over 20 of Malta’s best and emerging artists. This year, we mark our eighth anniversary.

We are deeply grateful for this show of solidarity. Their contribution is a powerful statement of support for the free press, forming a unique bridge between creative self-expression and public service.

All prices are set by the artists themselves, who will receive 30% of the proceeds. The remainder will directly fund The Shift’s investigative journalism and our ongoing advocacy for press freedom.

If you would like to purchase or reserve any of the artworks, details are available on our exhibition page.

The artworks are available for viewing at Mixa’s Gallery in St Paul’s Bay by appointment. The Shift takes this opportunity to thank Michelle Gialanze for continuing to support The Shift’s work in the public interest.

Every exhibition is a special moment for us because it serves as an annual reminder of how far we’ve come. We’ve made a name for ourselves through our impactful, no-holds-barred journalism, and we promise to do everything in our power to continue delivering that.



We can only keep doing what we do best thanks to the constant outpouring of support from our readers and donors, the artists who contributed to this year’s edition of Art for The Shift, and the many local and international organisations we’ve worked with.

On Thursday, our newsletter subscribers were granted early access to the exhibition as a token of gratitude for their extraordinary support, with several exhibits already on their way to new homes before we launched publicly earlier today.

If you’re hankering for a painting to fill a blank wall in your home or are perhaps considering a tasteful gift for someone who would appreciate it, check out the online exhibition.

With your purchase, you’d support both Malta’s leading investigative news platform and some of the very best artists on the local scene.