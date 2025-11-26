Traffic Minister claims credit for bridge at Msida Creek his own ministry removed three years ago

Transport Minister Chris Bonett has drawn himself into fresh controversy after presenting a major reversal in the Msida Creek infrastructure project as a new policy initiative.

Under mounting pressure to address worsening congestion across the island, Bonett last week announced that he had embraced a proposal by Junior College students to introduce a pedestrian bridge connecting the two sides of Msida. The bridge, he said, would improve safety and reduce conflict between vehicles and pedestrians.

Yet planning documents show that the minister’s declaration amounts to the reinstatement of a measure his own ministry had removed three years ago.

Plans submitted to the Planning Authority in 2020 envisaged two pedestrian bridges as part of the multi-million-euro overhaul of Msida Creek, one of Malta’s most heavily trafficked thoroughfares.

The original design sought to reduce reliance on traffic lights by shifting pedestrian flows to elevated crossings, thereby smoothing vehicular flow and reducing frequent stoppages at zebra crossings.

After Bonett took over the ministry and the head of Infrastructure Malta (IM) was replaced, the pedestrian bridges were quietly excised from the project, replaced by at-grade crossings – a decision widely criticised by road engineers. They warned that removing the bridges would undermine the project’s core purpose and risk recreating the very bottlenecks the redesign was meant to fix.

IM sources said Bonett and IM’s current chief executive, former Labour MEP candidate Steve Ellul, had ultimately “made the right call” in restoring at least one of the bridges. But they described it as “odd” that the minister had framed the move as a fresh initiative rather than a course correction.

“This was the plan from day one,” one source said. “What the minister announced was simply a return to the design put forward by the government in 2020.”

It remains unclear whether the second bridge, also included in the original blueprint, will also be reinstated as the project progresses.

IM sources argued that restoring both structures would further improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety.

Bonett, who assumed responsibility for transport at the start of 2024, has faced persistent criticism as traffic congestion has intensified.

Despite repeated pledges to introduce reforms, he has yet to unveil any major new measures to tackle Malta’s chronic traffic problems.