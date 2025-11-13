Police Assistant Commissioner arrested over alleged theft of seized car parts

Malcolm Bondin, Assistant Commissioner and head of Malta’s organised crime unit at the Police Force, has been arrested and questioned in connection with the suspected theft of vehicle spare parts from a police compound, The Shift can reveal.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Bondin — who was promoted to his current rank last year — was detained on Wednesday amid allegations that he was involved in the misappropriation of car parts previously confiscated by the police.

It remains unclear whether Bondin will face formal charges. Despite the seriousness of the allegations and his senior position within the force, he has not been suspended. Instead, he has been placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation — a move that departs from standard practice in such cases.

The interrogation was conducted by Deputy Commissioners Sandro Gatt and Kenneth Haber under the direction of Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà.

The Shift submitted questions to Commissioner Gafà seeking confirmation of Bondin’s arrest and clarification on why he was not suspended. The Commissioner did not respond.

Shortly after, the police issued a brief statement confirming that an officer was under investigation and had been placed on forced leave, though it did not name the individual concerned.