Knights’ era battery in Qbajjar set to go up for grabs after decades of abandonment

In spite of decades of campaigning by a leading conservation NGO which sought to restore the 300-year old Qbajjar Battery in Gozo, the government is laying the groundwork for a formal public call to bidders who wish to commercialise it.

Though it seemed like the Qbajjar Battery might finally be restored to its former glory when the state formally retook possession of the site earlier in March, it now appears that the state wishes to commercialise the abandoned historical site.

From 1978 to 2003, the lease to the site was held by Gozitan businessman George Said and his associates, who had turned it into a popular nightclub known as Rook. Said, known as Id-Diaz, is also known as the owner of La Grotta, another club in Gozo, which has a very long history of (recently sanctioned) illegalities.

While Said was eventually forced to let go of his expired claim to the site a few years later, multiple administrations have failed to take decisive action to address the state of abandonment of the battery, in spite of NGO Din L-Art Ħelwa‘s multiple attempts at convincing the government to hand it over for restoration.

The NGO expressed “its profound disappointment” upon learning of the Lands Authority’s intent to commercialise the historic fortification.

Contacted for comment, Din L-Art Ħelwa (DLĦ) president Patrick Calleja confirmed that Lands Authority CEO Robert Vella informed the NGO that a tender for the running and restoration of the battery will be issued “very shortly,” adding that no information about the conditions that may be attached to the tender was shared with them during the meeting.

The government had promised that the site would be given to DLĦ through a guardianship agreement twice – in 2007, and in 2021. Those promises never materialised.

It is not yet known whether the previous tenants are still eyeing the site of their former nightclub for redevelopment or whether there are new players involved this time around.

Żebbuġ’s local council is another stakeholder which has been calling for the restoration of the fort for years, previously telling The Shift that “the battery must be restored and given back to the people” before it falls into critical disrepair.

The Lands Authority, which basically serves as both the owner and the manager of all government property, has been at the heart of several scandals involving public land.

Besides favouring insiders with access to privileged information about government property, the authority was recently in the eye of the storm following revelations that it had concealed a valuation report for a change of use of a plot of public land which was estimated to be worth far more than what Fortina, the titleholder of the land in question, actually paid for it.