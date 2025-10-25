Unequal before the law: The case that exposes Malta’s policing double standards

Bilyana Puliyska, a 32-year-old teacher, will never forget Malta. While in the country on a brief holiday with her family, she was accused of scratching a car belonging to an off-duty police officer, which she denies.

Late the following night, she said she was arrested in front of her mother, husband and three children and dragged away to the police headquarters, accused of scratching the off-duty policeman’s car.

At the police headquarters, Puliyska said she was strip-searched and kept in a cell overnight, according to a report in The Times of Malta. In the morning, she was transferred to the Paola police station, where, according to her, she was put under immense pressure to plead guilty to the charges of having scratched the off-duty policeman’s car.

She claimed she was threatened that “if you want to be with your family, plead guilty”. She was then offered the option of paying for the alleged damages in return for having her charges dropped. Her husband turned up, paid the full amount, and she was set free.

Puliyska made a formal complaint. The police themselves investigated their colleague and swiftly cleared the police officer of any wrongdoing.

Everybody who’s ever had their car scratched knows that the enthusiasm that seems to have been shown in Puliyska’s case is not the norm. I can vouch for that.

My car was written off when another vehicle being driven at an extremely high speed crashed into six parked vehicles on the other side of the road, causing extensive damage to all six vehicles. At least two of those vehicles were completely destroyed. The impact was so powerful that three of those vehicles, including an SUV, were pushed onto the pavement.

CCTV footage showed the vehicle being driven erratically at a very high speed before the impact. The driver did not stop but kept going until the severely damaged vehicle could go no further.

The driver wasn’t arrested. His identity was not revealed. On 26 August, I wrote to Police Commissioner Gafa, providing him with CCTV footage of the incident. I asked him whether the driver had been arrested, breathalysed or drug-tested. I asked whether the police planned to prosecute the driver, given that he had left the scene of the accident. The following day, I received an acknowledgement – but no answers to any of the questions.

Two days later, I wrote back to the police with photos of the severely damaged vehicle that had crashed into the parked cars and which was abandoned about 200 metres from the site of the incident. That’s been two months now. No communication has been received from the police. To my knowledge, no action was taken against the driver.

Meanwhile, my vehicle was written off by the insurance agency, and I received a small fraction of its actual value. Thankfully, it was very early in the morning, and nobody was on the pavement or between those parked vehicles. Had it been otherwise, the outcome would have been fatal.

Just days later, the replacement rental car I was using was parked in Triq Malta, Għajnsielem. A vehicle crashed into the side of our parked rental car, causing significant damage. The driver didn’t stop.

CCTV cameras are installed in the area. A report was lodged at the Mġarr police station. The attending officer informed us that a full police report would be prepared by a more senior officer, and that we could collect it once it was completed.

Repeated efforts to contact the senior police officer proved difficult. Various excuses were given whenever the Mġarr police station was contacted – the officer was not on duty, then that she was still parking and hadn’t come in to work, then that she was on holiday.

On the one occasion when the police officer answered the phone, she informed us that ours was not the only accident she was dealing with, and we should wait our turn. But then I’m not an off-duty policeman.

Judging from personal experience, not everybody suspected of damaging other people’s vehicles gets a knock on the door late at night. Far less does the “suspect” get dragged to police headquarters and strip-searched, as she reported.

The case stinks of shocking abuse of power. The stark difference with which Malta’s police force dealt with a scratch to a police officer’s car and the wreckage of six vehicles by an overspeeding driver points to one thing – Bilyana Puliyska certainly got special treatment.

A large number of incidents go uninvestigated, with the culprits let off scot-free; no interrogation, no arrest, no prosecution. Even worse, the victims are not only denied justice and compensation but aren’t even provided with any information, not even when CCTV footage and photos of the wrecked car are provided to the Police Commissioner.

The same driver who wrecked six vehicles, miraculously without causing injuries or deaths to third parties, is allowed to continue to drive – no matter how excessive his speed at the time of the incident, or how reckless his driving, or that he didn’t even stop at the scene of the incident.

The hit-and-run driver who rammed into the side of our rental car has not been identified, and no police report has been drawn up weeks later. Yet in the case of the 32-year-old teacher, within hours, she was arrested and forced into paying for the damages to the off-duty policeman’s car – damage which she denies causing and for which no clear evidence seems to have been presented.

Regular citizens don’t get any protection of their property from the police. But off-duty police officers will stop at nothing to protect their own property. When they get reported for their apparent abuse, they exonerate themselves.

Police officers can no longer be investigated by their own colleagues. The outcome of such investigations is ridiculously predictable and predictably ridiculous.