International press freedom groups urge Malta to adopt national action plan for journalist safety

Leading international media freedom organisations have urged the Maltese government to adopt a National Action Plan on Media Freedom and Journalist Safety, calling it a “historic opportunity” to secure lasting protections for the press and to honour the legacy of slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

In a joint statement released on the eve of the eighth anniversary of Caruana Galizia’s assassination, the International Press Institute (IPI) and 17 other press freedom and journalists’ groups said that recent public consultations on media reform must lead to “concrete and measurable action” that aligns Malta with European and international standards.

The coalition’s submission to the Maltese authorities sets out 14 detailed recommendations, starting with the creation of the national plan.

Key recommendations include:

Establishing an inter-ministerial structure to coordinate state responses to threats against journalists.

Constitutional reform to enshrine journalism as a pillar of democracy and guarantee access to information.

Legislative and judicial action to end abusive lawsuits (SLAPPs) and strengthen whistleblower protections.

Reforming public service media to safeguard editorial independence and ensure transparent appointments.

Increasing transparency in state advertising and media ownership, and monitoring concentration of media control.

A long-delayed reckoning

The statement comes amid ongoing scrutiny of Malta’s record on media freedom, which has been under the international spotlight since Caruana Galizia was killed by a car bomb in October 2017.

While several suspects have been convicted or charged, press freedom groups say systemic failures that enabled the crime remain unresolved.

The coalition notes the need for the full implementation of the 2021 public inquiry recommendations, including new criminal provisions on abuse of office and obstruction of justice.

The submission draws on a wide range of United Nations, Council of Europe, European Commission, and OSCE standards, including the UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists, the Council of Europe’s Recommendation on SLAPPs (2024), and the European Commission’s 2021 Journalist Safety Recommendation.

The groups also call for training for judges, prosecutors and police, and public communication campaigns to promote respect for journalism. Special emphasis is placed on protecting female journalists from online harassment and gender-based abuse.

A call for justice and reform

Marking the anniversary, the signatories reiterated their demand for justice for Caruana Galizia and accountability for all those involved in her murder.

The statement also calls for all perpetrators of her murder to be brought to justice as legal proceedings continue.

Tom Gibson, EU Representative and Advocacy Manager at Committee to Protect Journalists, said, “The implementation of such recommendations would be an appropriate and meaningful way to continue to mark the life and legacy of Daphne Caruana Galizia.”

The statement was jointly signed by:

The Association of European Journalists (AEJ), Civil Liberties Union for Europe, Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), European Centre for Press and Media Freedom (ECPMF), European Federation of Journalists (EFJ), Free Press Unlimited (FPU), Global Forum for Media Development, International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), IFEX, Institute for Reporters’ Freedom and Safety (IRFS), International Press Institute (IPI), Media Diversity Institute, Ossigeno per l’Informazione, PEN International, Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Society of Journalists (Warsaw), South East Europe Media Organisation (SEEMO), and the Spanish Federation of Journalists (FAPE).