Mass protest in Valletta against proposed planning laws

Thousands of people gathered in Valletta today to protest against the government’s proposed Planning Bills, chanting “Irtirawhom Issa” (Withdraw them now) and “Ġustizzja għal artna” (Justice for our land).

The protest began in front of the law courts, accompanied by the beating of drums, as demonstrators filled Republic Street and marched towards the Prime Minister’s Office at Castille.

The demonstration was endorsed by around 50 environmental, heritage, and residents’ organisations, joined by academics and media representatives.

It was held in opposition to Bill 143, which amends the Development Planning Act, and Bill 144, which restructures the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal. Critics have argued that the proposed laws would weaken public participation, undermine democratic oversight, and allow unchecked development.

Ingram Bondin of the Ramblers Association, the first to address the crowd, said he was encouraged by the turnout and the sense of unity. “These proposed Bills are not reform; they are the developers’ wish list,” he said.

“We have been deceived, but today we have given a response to Prime Minister Robert Abela. He thought we would stop being angry, but you have proved him wrong,” Bondin added.

The crowd booed when Planning Authority CEO Johann Buttigieg was mentioned and jeered government advertising campaigns promoting the Bills.

“It didn’t work,” Bondin added. “It is Robert Abela who is driving this, in agreement with developers to enable a takeover by sharks.” Protesters responded with chants of “Korrotti” (Corrupt).

Caroline Caruana from Marsascala told demonstrators that people had “had enough.” She said, “We have a right to live with dignity. The new laws could change our lives overnight – more dust, more noise, more construction – decided by a few at the Planning Authority according to their whims. They are deciding our quality of life.”

“We are losing our country, tower after tower, block after block,” Caruana continued. “This is unacceptable. We want development that builds communities, not one that destroys our land and sea. We must stop the theft of our country. We have power in numbers.”

Astrid Vella, speaking on behalf of Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, said campaigners had long called for carrying-capacity studies. “Promenades, ports, and access to public spaces are already restricted, and the situation is worsening for the profit of a few,” she said, citing localities affected by overdevelopment and its links to health issues such as respiratory illness and stress-related conditions.

Moviment Graffitti representative Andre Callus thanked participants, declaring, “Today we have given the government an answer. They tried to pass these Bills quietly during the summer, hoping no one would notice. They were wrong. People understand the threat these laws pose to our quality of life.”

He continued, “The government now has two choices: either withdraw these Bills or make the mistake of thinking we will not fight to the end. We will persist – if these Bills are not withdrawn, we will be back next week. The so-called ‘barons’ will not stop until they take every corner of our land.”

The crowd booed again at the mention of developer Joseph Portelli, who had previously described public criticism as “jealousy.”

“This is a fight for the country we love,” Callus said, closing the protest as the crowd once again chanted for the withdrawal of the Bills.