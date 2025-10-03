Maltese families given social housing in Gozo to fill Portelli’s flats

The Housing Authority is relocating Maltese families to live permanently in Gozo, filling dozens of private apartments, owned by developer Joseph Portelli and his associates, which are rented to the government.

According to financial documents reviewed by The Shift, Excel Housing Ltd rented out five different blocks of apartments to the Housing Authority in 2024. Four of them are in Gozo, and the other is in Gzira.

The agreements are for a 10-year lease, with the government paying between €3,250 and €9,417 per year per apartment.

This means that over the next 10 years, Portelli will be paid millions from government coffers for more than 100 apartments being used for social housing.

Excel Housing Ltd was only set up last year and is owned by Portelli, Mark Agius, known as Ta’ Dirjanu, and Daniel Refalo. The government, through the Housing Authority, rented more than 100 apartments to use as social housing.

Most of the apartments rented under the Government Housing Scheme are in Gozo, where demand for social housing has traditionally been very low.

Since there was no real demand for social housing from residents in Gozo, and the government suddenly found itself with a stock of unutilised housing on the sister island. So Maltese families on the social housing accommodation waiting list were allocated one of Portelli’s flats in Gozo and asked to move there permanently.

Asked in Parliament by PN Housing spokesperson Ivan Bartolo to state how many Maltese families have been allocated apartments in Gozo, Minister Roderick Galdes revealed that this applied to 85 families.

Galdes said that out of the flats that the government was renting from the private sector in Gozo, only 28 were given to Gozitan families.

This situation has become a recurring source of complaints, with Maltese couples denouncing the Minister’s actions to displace their families.

Sources explained that those Maltese families who accepted the offer had no real choice, as they realised that it was better for them to get a flat than to move back to the end of the long waiting list and restart the process from scratch.

Portelli’s agreement with the government includes approximately 80 apartments and 80 garages in Sannat, San Lawrenz, Xaghra, and Rabat, in Gozo, as well as another 32 apartments and 32 garages in Gzira.

Joseph Portelli is known for his close connections and hefty donations to the Labour Party.