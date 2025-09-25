Boat and jet ski rentals operating in regulatory void

Motorboat and jet ski rental operators, which have multiplied across Malta and Gozo in recent years, are continuing to conduct business in a largely unregulated environment as Transport Malta (TM) has failed to update sector rules and scaled back enforcement.

While Maltese residents who own motorboats or jet skis are obliged to hold a nautical licence and valid insurance, tourists face no such requirement. Visitors may rent vessels – including high-powered boats – without a licence, as current regulations do not address the issue.

Officials within TM have acknowledged internal discussions on introducing new rules, but no action has yet been taken. When asked by The Shift whether self-drive rentals of powerful boats, such as those fitted with 100-horsepower engines, were permitted without a licence, the authority did not respond.

Industry insiders confirmed that foreign visitors are not required to present any qualifications before renting motorboats or jet skis, describing the situation as “chaotic” and increasingly unsafe.

A telephone survey conducted by The Shift among several rental companies highlighted inconsistencies. Most suppliers insisted no licence was needed, regardless of engine power. Others imposed restrictions only on larger vessels.

One operator in St Paul’s Bay said: “If you have some experience, we can rent you any boat you want. We explain how it works and give safety tips before you leave. No licence is needed with us.”

By contrast, a company in Mellieħa required licences for high-powered rigid-hulled inflatable boats (RHIBs) but not for smaller craft.

Jet ski rentals revealed an even more permissive approach. Despite their speed and manoeuvrability making them more hazardous than boats, companies uniformly stated that the only condition was that riders be at least 18 years old. No licence was requested.

This stands in stark contrast with rules imposed on Maltese nationals, who must hold a nautical licence to register and operate a jet ski. One industry representative described the discrepancy as “nonsensical, even discriminatory”:

“If you are Maltese, you need a licence. If you are a tourist, you don’t need anything,” he said.

The surge in rental activity, fuelled by tourism, has left popular swimming areas such as Comino’s Blue Lagoon, Mellieħa and Xlendi increasingly congested, raising safety concerns for bathers.

Enforcement has also been noticeably scaled back. Several boaters told The Shift that little oversight is being carried out at sea this year. During a recent visit to Comino, reporters observed rented boats being used for daytime alcohol parties, without any sign of TM patrols.