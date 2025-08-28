New pressure group born to oppose planning changes

A new youth-led organization, Front Żgħażagħ Għall-Ambjent (FŻA), has been launched to demand the immediate withdrawal of Bills 143 and 144, which were presented in Parliament without prior notice last month. Pressure is mounting on Robert Abela’s government to retract this draft legislation.

In a statement, FŻA highlighted that the proposed laws pose serious threats to parliamentary democracy and environmental justice in Malta. They listed several reasons why Abela should withdraw these controversial proposals, including the unacceptable subordination of Parliament to the Planning Authority and the weakening of the Court of Appeal’s powers.

The Front also pointed out that the removal of the obligation to assess the environmental impacts of developments, the empowerment of the Planning Board to disregard established planning policies, and the introduction of new obstacles to amending planning policies in favor of the environment are unacceptable changes.

“We believe that these Bills would dismantle essential environmental safeguards and undermine the rule of law,” the organization insisted.

Commenting on recent developments, in which Planning Minister Clint Camilleri acknowledged his government’s rushed approach and pledged to revise the drafted laws, FŻA stated that the issues introduced by the new bills are so fundamental that amendments would not suffice. They emphasized, “Youths are not in a position to negotiate their environmental rights. We are therefore calling for the complete withdrawal of the Bills.”

FŻA declared that its mission is to build a youth movement that advocates for the environment and promotes accountability.