Abela given ultimatum over Johann Buttigieg

Eleven environmental and residents’ organisations, including Graffiti, have warned Prime Minister Robert Abela to remove Planning Authority chief executive Johann Buttigieg immediately or face public mobilisation demanding integrity in the planning system.

In a new letter sent to Abela, the organisations demanded Buttigieg’s dismissal, an independent investigation into his communications and legislation to strengthen transparency and accountability across public authorities.

“If you fail to fulfil your duty, you will leave us with no choice but to mobilise the public,” they told Abela.

The groups did not set a deadline but demanded action “without further delay”, warning that retaining Buttigieg would send a message that corruption within Malta’s institutions was tolerated and normalised.

Their demands follow the publication of conversations between Buttigieg and businessman Yorgen Fenech concerning development projects, planning applications and business dealings. The organisations said the exchanges exposed conduct incompatible with his public role.

They also flagged Buttigieg’s ownership of a private company operating in the planning sector while heading its regulator.

Buttigieg left the PA in 2019 before heading the Malta Tourism Authority until 2022. Abela’s government returned him to the planning regulator in 2025 on a three-year contract worth up to €140,000, as The Shift previously reported.

The organisations stressed that some conversations had already emerged before his reappointment, making the decision to reinstate him deeply concerning.

They want an independent authority, potentially the Auditor General, to investigate communications involving possible conflicts of interest, followed by police investigations and prosecutions where warranted.

Their proposals include mandatory official communication channels, public access to correspondence and a register of meetings with interested parties. Breaches should constitute criminal offences.

The letter escalates earlier calls for Buttigieg’s removal. Signatories include BirdLife Malta, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Moviment Graffitti and Friends of the Earth Malta.

They also demanded that Buttigieg be prohibited from holding any public office or consultancy position.