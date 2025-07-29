Architects concerned on objectionable parts of the planning reform bills

The Chamber of Architects has joined a plethora of organisations condemning the rush with which Prime Minister Robert Abela wants to overhaul planning laws, insisting that while reform is needed, the way it was presented is objectionable.

Recognising the need to reform, the Chamber declared in a statement that it was not consulted on various aspects of the bills presented to parliament and finds parts of the amendments proposed as totally unacceptable.

It said that the while the Chamber had been consulted and was presented with a draft legislation related to the EPRT (Environment and Planning Review Tribunal) Act, a second bill (143) regarding the governing of the planning appeal process was never shown to the Chamber.

“It must be stated that the Kamra was never presented with this text and was only able to review it over the past days,” the Chamber said.

It insisted that, given the nature of the proposals and how they will impact people’s lives, there is a much greater need for more meaningful consultation.

“There are aspects of the draft legislation which the Chamber finds objectionable. This is particularly about the change in planning document hierarchy and the provisions to modify plans”.

The Chamber said that while it recognises that Malta’s planning documents are poorly crafted and grossly outdated, piecemeal revisions and the absence of broad public participation in decisions affecting the well-being of this country and its citizens are not the correct approach.