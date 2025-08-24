Transparency test: Delia offers numbers, Borg avoids detail

If transparency is the antidote to corruption, then the way the Nationalist Party’s leadership contenders respond to questions of campaign financing offers a crucial measure of whether the PN can credibly fight corruption in government – or risk being seen as beholden to the same vested interests it has long criticised.

That was the premise behind The Shift’s decision to put transparency at the centre of its questions to Adrian Delia and Alex Borg, the two candidates vying to lead the Opposition into a general election expected next spring.

Both candidates have pledged to strengthen accountability if elected leader, yet their responses to detailed questions on campaign financing reveal a contrast in approach and substance.

The answers revealed a stark contrast: Delia presented figures, commitments and a clear framework for reform, while Borg offered broad assurances but little in the way of concrete detail.

Delia: Numbers and Commitments

Delia’s replies were the most specific. He disclosed that his campaign has so far cost €15,400, with total spending unlikely to exceed €30,000. He said donations came exclusively from private individuals, collected at campaign events, and that subsidised catering and venues would be assigned a notional value in his final accounts.

He also pledged to legislate for caps on private donations and on campaign spending, combined with the publication of audited accounts. Delia argued he is the only politician openly advocating public financing of political parties, insisting this is the only way to curb undue influence from big business.

Alex Borg: Poor on Detail

Borg, by contrast, insisted his campaign was driven by volunteers, describing it as a “grassroots movement” rather than a money-fuelled operation. He said he “was not for sale”, but failed to address questions on whether developers were funding or supporting his campaign.

When pressed for specifics, Borg declined to provide totals. He said digital marketing was his campaign’s largest cost, but said figures would only be made public after the leadership contest concluded. His campaign later resubmitted answers that rearranged earlier replies under different headings but still omitted precise financial data.

A Defining Contrast

The differing approaches reflect broader themes of the campaign. Delia projects substance, citing figures and reform proposals. Borg relies on broad statements about integrity and accessibility, but avoids detail on the most sensitive issue of who funds his bid for power.

For a party attempting to rebuild credibility after years of electoral defeat, the implications are significant. If the PN’s new leader cannot demonstrate openness in an internal campaign, it will be difficult to convince voters the party is serious about fighting corruption in government.

Media Access Restrictions

The episode also underscored the PN’s strained relationship with independent media. Party rules for the leadership race barred candidates from answering questions unless approved by the party’s electoral commission. The Shift refused to accept this condition, insisting it is in the public interest to scrutinise those who may soon lead the Opposition into a general election.

In choosing transparency as the lens through which to evaluate the contenders, The Shift highlighted what may prove to be the defining question of the PN’s leadership race: whether the party is ready to hold others to account – or whether it risks falling into the same patterns of opacity it condemns.

The questions and answers are being reproduced in full below: