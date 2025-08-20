Sham university locks out students, appeals filed with immigration board

Malta’s reputation in the higher education sector is currently facing significant damage as numerous students, who have paid thousands of euro and studied for the past two years at the International European University (IEU), have suddenly found themselves locked out of their campus in Gzira.

Following the decision by the Maltese higher education authorities to revoke the IEU’s licence, which came after years of ignoring serious reports of maladministration, possible fraud, and misconduct, 52 students submitted a request to the Immigration Appeals Board yesterday to contest the revocation of their student visas.

Speaking to The Shift, several students reported that after the Malta Further and Higher Education Authority (MFHEA) revoked their university’s licence, they received a letter from Identity Malta (Identita) cancelling their student visas and instructing them to leave Malta within thirty days.

Insisting they are genuine students, not here to obtain work or a residence permit, they blamed the government and the MFHEA for recognising a university that ultimately turned out to be fake.

The Shift has learned that, following last week’s revelations about the closure order issued to the IEU, the owner of the premises rented by the university in Gzira has locked the property and changed all the locks due to significant outstanding payments.

While the directors of the IEU are currently unaccounted for, students have reported that their passports and university documents remain locked inside the premises. This situation is making it extremely difficult for them to enroll in other institutions.

Neither the Education Ministry nor the MFHEA has made any public statements or reached out to the IEU’s students to offer assistance. The decision to revoke the IEU’s licence had been anticipated for some time, as the MFHEA disregarded numerous warnings and complaints, ignoring the obvious issues developing.

The decision to revoke the IEU’s licence happened just a few days after Rose Anne Cuschieri, the CEO of the Authority, announced her retirement. Earlier this year, the same CEO faced harsh criticism for the authority’s embarrassing failure to join the European Quality Assurance Register for Higher Education (EQAR) due to the failure to meet the necessary standards.

The private IEU was established in Ukraine in 2019. Following the outbreak of war with Russia, the university relocated its operations to Poland but faced challenges regarding its recognition there. As a result, it applied for a temporary licence in Malta, quickly issued by the Maltese authorities.

In 2024, The Shift reported that, despite an internal report highlighting significant concerns, the MFHEA still decided to renew the IEU’s operating licence for another year.