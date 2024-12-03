Education authorities ignore reports of scam university in Gzira

The Maltese higher education authorities continue to ignore dozens of complaints from foreign students who came to study in Malta at a so-called Ukrainian University based in Gzira only to discover that this could be a scam.

Speaking to The Shift, several students alleged that their various complaints to the Malta Further and Higher Education Authority—the government regulator that issued the licence to the International European University (IEU)—have gone unheeded, and no investigation has taken place.

“I have been scammed several thousands of euro by this fake university and reported the issue and all the fake courses they say they offer to MFHEA. I also spoke to senior officials and gave them evidence, but nothing has been done,” a frustrated Polish student told The Shift.

Others recounted how they found out that the courses they applied for either did not exist or did not have proper accreditation, meaning that they were paying thousands for a ‘degree’ which is not recognised anywhere.

“What is truly unbelievable is not the fake university but the way that the Maltese authorities are ignoring us and siding with the (alleged) scammers,” another student told The Shift.

“There must be some officials at the MFHEA who have some interest in the IEU remaining in Malta,” another student said.

The students claimed that while most of the staff at the IEU have already left the country, as they ended up not being paid, the same university is being investigated in Poland, where it also operates another campus.

Questions sent by The Shift to the MFHEA were ignored despite various reminders.

On the other hand, an IEU official claimed that she was aware of the “lies” being spread around by many students. However, she insisted that the university is licenced by the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine and the country’s higher education regulator.

Ukraine is currently in the midst of an ongoing war.

Research by The Shift shows that the Gzira-based University was established in the Ukraine in 2019. It states that it offers several degree courses which aren’t recognised in the EU.

Since the war broke out in Ukraine, the IEU transferred its operations to Poland. However, the Polish government never recognised it and the public prosecutor of Poznan is reportedly investigating it due to complaints of a scam, among other accusations.

In 2023, the same university was issued a Maltese licence to transfer some of its courses to Malta temporarily. The licence was issued by the MFHEA.

So far, it is unclear how many students are studying at this university even though the IEU charges students €6,000 per year and thousands in additional costs such as accreditation fees and accommodation.

Earlier this year, despite a deluge of complaints and accusations against the so-called university, the Maltese authorities (MFHEA) led by government-appointed Chairman Edward Woods decided to renew the operating licence of the institution for another year.

In its renewal notice announcement, the MFHEA said the IEU must make “a financial and institutional audit” by January 2025 and warned that if it failed “its licence would be revoked.”

So far, Education Minister Clifton Grima, who was also informed about these serious claims, has not taken any action.