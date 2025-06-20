Discord in national orchestra costs taxpayers €170,000

Taxpayers will have to fork out €170,000 in payments to Zejtun-born internationally acclaimed Maestro Brian Schembri following a clash with Sigmund Mifsud, a political appointee of the Labour government.

The clash occurred in 2017 and involved Mifsud, a former musician with the national orchestra, who was appointed CEO and chairman following the Labour Party’s return to power in 2013.

This incident resulted in the unlawful termination of Schembri’s contract.

At the time, Culture Minister Owen Bonnici, who was responsible for the orchestra, failed to intervene as Schembri had requested to resolve the issue. In typical fashion, Bonnici did not want to take sides in the matter.

The court proceedings initiated by Schembri determined that Mifsud and the national orchestra’s board of directors had acted unlawfully.

Consequently, taxpayers are now required to compensate Schembri with €168,000 for lost payments and additional legal costs.

The story dates back to 2013, when Sigmund Mifsud, following his unsuccessful bid to become a Labour MP in that year’s elections, was appointed as chairman and CEO of the national orchestra by disgraced former prime minister Joseph Muscat.

In his effort to support a fresh start for the organisation, Mifsud insisted on hiring Brian Schembri as the new maestro and artistic director of the national orchestra despite the high cost of his proposed package.

Behind his minister’s back – at the time, José Herrera, Mifsud sought approval from Muscat to hire Schembri, which he received.

The relationship between the maestro and his chairman soured quickly, with both sides attempting to assert authority over one another.

This conflict led to Mifsud abruptly terminating Schembri’s second three-year contract in 2017, despite a clear clause that mandated the payment of his full salary if the contract was terminated.

At the time, Mifsud publicly claimed that the maestro had abandoned his role. In contrast, Schembri accused him of attempting to undermine his authority and dilute his position as artistic director, which he refused to accept.

Last week, the court of appeal ruled in favour of Maestro Schembri, stating that Mifsud and the government had violated the law. As a result, the national orchestra was fined and required to pay Schembri three years’ worth of salary (€168,000), even though he had not held a single concert during that time due to his clash with Mifsud.

In 2022, Mifsud was compelled to resign from his position at the Orchestra after being arraigned in court in connection with a sexual harassment case involving an employee.

He was accused of using moral violence and attempting to dissuade the alleged victim from reporting the incident.

Mifsud denies the allegations, and the case is still ongoing.

Just a few weeks ago, Mifsud received a new paid assignment with the government, assisting PBS with the Eurovision Song Contest. However, PBS has refused to disclose the details of his contract and payments.