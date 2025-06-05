Malta’s leaders reverse Manoel Island stance, but will words lead to action?

In a remarkable volte-face, Malta’s Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition Leader Bernard Grech have both distanced themselves from the controversial Manoel Island redevelopment project — a shift that reflects mounting public frustration over the privatisation of public spaces, but one that raises the question of whether the stand is rooted in rhetoric rather than resolve.

For years, the multi-million-euro project, led by developers MIDI plc, has drawn sharp criticism for what many see as the commercialisation of one of the island’s most iconic heritage sites.

Now, Malta’s two main political figures are scrambling to redefine their positions following a 29,000-signature petition to return the area to the public.

Just last week, Prime Minister Abela referred to the project as a “top-level investment” and praised its integration of heritage and high-end development.

“If the project is carried out well, we can have top-level investment which incorporates the preservation and restoration of our cultural heritage,” he said.

But under growing public pressure, Abela’s tone has shifted dramatically. This week, he remarked: “I will forever have reservations on the way the land was granted to MIDI in a concession in the 1990s,” implicitly questioning the very foundation of a project he previously endorsed.

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has taken a similarly muddled course. Last week, he offered only vague remarks about the need for transparency, claiming, “We do not know exactly why they [the government] want to change,” when asked about the planning framework for Manoel Island.

Now, it’s “We must do everything we can to turn Manoel Island into a national park”. He called for public consultation and stronger environmental safeguards, insisting that “the national interest must come before private profit.”

Both leaders have now publicly recognised concerns long raised by civil society groups — about access, heritage, and environmental degradation.

But Maltese citizens, knowing the island’s cosy ties between politicians and developers, are growing impatient with what many view as performative politics.

What makes the situation more precarious is Malta’s deeply entrenched development lobby.

MIDI plc, the company behind the Manoel Island project, is emblematic of Malta’s decades-long model of public-private partnerships, often criticised for prioritising profit over public interest.

Both Labour and Nationalist administrations have historically maintained close relationships with developers, and this enduring dynamic casts doubt on whether either party can genuinely act independently on Manoel Island.

Malta’s political leaders have talked the talk. But on Manoel Island — as across much of the country — the time for statements has passed. The country is now watching to see who, if anyone, is willing to deliver.