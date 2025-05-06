Ragusa Xpress catamaran crossings set to start this month after two year delay

The popular sea crossings from Malta to Sicily, currently the monopoly of pioneer maritime seafarers Virtu Ferries, could be challenged if Ragusa Xpress’s latest announcement to start its services later this month comes into fruition.

Owned by mega entrepreneur Paul Gauci, of supermarkets Pama and Pavi fame, the new service will be operated by a 30-year-old catamaran, once owned by Virtu. It can carry some 400 passengers per trip and 18 small cars.

The Ragusa Xpress is expected to make its crossings to Marina di Ragusa, a small yacht marina in southern Sicily, managed by Gauci through a concession bought in 2022.

According to Sicilian newspapers, Ragusa Xpress has already informed local agencies that it plans to start on 18 May with a few commercial crossings and then become daily from July.

However, many agents are not starting to book the services yet, fearing another false start.

Originally, Gauci had announced that his Ragusa Xpress would start its service two years ago, in June 2023. However, this never happened despite various other tentative dates.

According to reports, this was due to a lack of permits from the Sicilian authorities.

The company website is still under construction, but suggests an imminent start.

No details on the fare prices for the almost two-hour crossing are available yet; however, the new ferry is expected to compete with Virtu, which operates to Pozzallo and Catania.

A few weeks ago, the new national airline, KM Malta, announced that it would not continue operating to Catania during winter as the route was losing money. This was caused mainly by competition from Virtu and Ryanair.

By acquiring a 30-year concession for Marina di Ragusa from the company that originally built it but later faced financial difficulties, Gauci plans to develop the surrounding area through tourism-related projects.

This has raised eyebrows among residents and members of the Ragusa local government. No plans have ever been made public.