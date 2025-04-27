‘Tal-Bamboċċu’ demands payment from developers over Jerma Palace deal

Kenneth Abela has called on Gozitan developers Joseph Portelli and Charles Camilleri, to immediately settle commissions he claims are owed to him over the transfer of shares linked to the controversial Jerma Palace Hotel development.

In a judicial letter filed in court, Abela known as tal-Bamboċċu, asserted that he had acted as an intermediary in the transfer of shares which enabled Portelli and Camilleri to become majority shareholders of Jerma Developments Ltd, the company behind the massive proposed redevelopment in Marsascala.

Abela, who is himself planning to build a hotel in Delimara, in an area known as Tal-Kalanka, claimed he was never paid for his services, despite playing a key role in raising the company’s share capital for the acquisition.

He has given the two prominent developers a few days to settle the outstanding amounts or face further legal action.

Research by The Shift revealed that in 2023, Portelli and Charles Camilleri acquired the majority of shares in the project to develop the former Jerma Hotel site.

This deal was made with brothers Godfrey and Peter Montebello, who were the original owners of the property.

Portelli and Camilleri made the acquisition through their respective companies, Excel Investment Ltd and Delbrade Ltd.

Additionally, Portelli’s usual associates, Mark Agius (Ta’ Dirjanu) and Daniel Refalo, both from Gozo, are also shareholders in Excel.

The Montebellos had been eyeing the demolition of the former hotel and turning it into flats for years, but they did not have the necessary financial backing for the project.

Portelli and Tal-Franċiz (not the same developer of the proposed Villa Rosa development) are now seeking a Planning Authority permit to continue the massive development.

The local plan for the area and a development brief issued in 2021 clearly state that any project replacing the Jerma Hotel should be tourism-related.

However, fresh plans presented last December indicate a shift towards incorporating more commercial and residential units alongside tourism facilities.