PL CEO appointed to JobsPlus board amid concerns over political influence

Leonid McKay, Chief Executive of the Labour Party, has been appointed to the board of directors of JobsPlus—the government agency tasked with overseeing employment and recruitment across Malta.

McKay’s new position is expected to bolster his income remuneration on top of his party CEO package. However, his presence on the board is also being viewed by some government officials as politically sensitive, with concerns that it may present a conflict of interest given JobsPlus’s role in facilitating employment opportunities, a function which may have implications for political support.

A former CEO of JobsPlus himself, McKay brings an understanding of the agency’s internal workings, including strong ties with its senior management. This familiarity is seen to grant him considerable influence within the board, potentially complicating the leadership roles of Chairperson Charmaine Cristiano Grech and CEO Celia Falzon, both known for their affiliations with the Labour Party.

McKay assumed the role of Labour Party CEO in August 2024, just weeks after the party’s unexpected electoral setback. He was selected by Prime Minister Abela following the resignation of MP Randolph Debattista, who stepped down under pressure. In what was widely interpreted as a political trade-off, Debattista was subsequently appointed as Malta’s resident ambassador to the UN in Geneva.

Prior to his return to the political sphere, McKay served as acting CEO of the Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis (ARUC), drawing criticism from former colleagues at Caritas, where he had previously spearheaded efforts against cannabis legalisation.

While at ARUC, McKay reportedly earned a €90,000 annual salary. His current remuneration as Labour Party CEO remains undisclosed.

JobsPlus currently has one of the largest boards of any government agency in Europe, comprising 17 members. Among them are several figures from Malta’s trade union movement, including former General Workers’ Union Secretary General Anglu Fenech, current Secretary General Josef Bugeja, and former President James Pearsall. The Secretary General of UHM, Josef Vella, also sits on the board.