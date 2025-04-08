Transport Malta officials incensed at minister’s U-turn on vintage vehicles

Senior officials at Transport Malta have expressed frustration over what they described as a “spectacular” U-turn by Transport Minister Chris Bonett, who reversed an anticipated reform aimed at curbing abuse of vintage car exemptions on Maltese roads.

Just days after announcing a change to the eligibility age for vintage or classic cars to qualify for road licence fee exemptions — from 30 to 35 years — Bonett backtracked and issued a public apology.

He admitted to “jumping the gun” and acknowledged that he “failed to consult” before making the announcement. Bonett told The Times of Malta that the decision was a mistake and that he intended to support vintage car enthusiasts.

However, the abrupt reversal sparked anger among Transport Malta officials, who described the minister to The Shift as “unprepared for any reform that might cost him a few votes.”

“This was a simple and small measure proposed by Transport Malta to address the rampant and known abuse of vintage car licensing,” a senior official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“While Bonett initially accepted it and promptly announced it, he reversed his position just hours later after receiving some negative feedback on social media.”

“Bonett has failed his first small test miserably,” said another official. “One can only imagine our expectations with more challenging but necessary measures to tackle abuse and reduce the number of cars on Malta’s roads.”

The Shift has learned that both Transport Malta and the Transport Ministry have been aware of ongoing abuse involving vintage car regulations for years.

Under a measure introduced in 2003, vintage cars older than 30 years are exempt from regular road licence fees and instead pay a nominal annual administration fee of €8.

These vehicles are issued special black licence plates and must meet conditions such as being driven no more than 3,000 kilometres per year and maintaining their original manufacturing condition without modifications.

However, enforcement of these regulations has been lax. Although the original intent was to benefit a few hundred genuine classic car collectors who often invest heavily in their hobby, the system has reportedly been exploited by thousands.

According to internal Transport Malta reports, many individuals have imported old second-hand vehicles and registered them as vintage, even when they do not meet the criteria.

These include trucks and commercial vans used for daily business purposes by self-employed workers such as plasterers, construction workers and mechanics.

According to internal Transport Malta reports estimate that seven out of every 10 vintage vehicles on Maltese roads do not comply with the regulations.

When questioned in Parliament, Bonett did not disclose the total number of vintage cars currently licensed. However, estimates suggest the number could be as high as 18,000.

The withdrawn vintage car reform was one of several initiatives Bonett has promoted as part of his “grand plan” to address Malta’s worsening traffic crisis.

Experts have criticised the announced measures as “cosmetic,” accusing the minister of attempting to throw money at the problem rather than implementing tough, dissuasive policies to reduce the number of cars on the island’s congested roads.

As of the end of 2024, Malta had 446,000 registered cars, with approximately 27 new vehicles — mostly secondhand imports — added each day.