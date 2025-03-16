Europeans mobilise against US trade tariffs in widening boycott movement

As US President Donald Trump intensifies trade tensions with the European Union—most recently by threatening a 200% tariff on wine and champagne—European consumers are fighting back with grassroots boycotts of American products.

The movement is gaining momentum, mobilising tens of thousands of individuals determined to redirect their purchasing power toward local and European alternatives.

One of the most prominent efforts, the ‘Boycott USA: Buy French and European!‘ initiative, was launched on 28 February and has already attracted over 20,000 followers. Participants in the group share advice on replacing well-known American brands such as McDonald’s, Levi’s, and WhatsApp with local equivalents.

“It’s not just a question of blindly boycotting everything, but of consciously directing our wallets towards solutions that are most beneficial to the local, French, and European economy,” wrote the group’s founder, Édouard Roussez, in a widely shared post.

Perhaps the most striking impact of these European boycotts has been on Tesla, the electric vehicle and energy company owned by Trump ally and senior adviser Elon Musk.

Sales of Tesla vehicles in Europe have plummeted by 50% compared to last year, reflecting a consumer backlash against Musk’s new role in the Trump administration as head of the “Department of Government Efficiency.”

Meanwhile, European consumers are already bracing for price hikes resulting from EU-imposed tariffs worth $28 billion in response to the US decision to introduce a 25% tariff on steel and aluminium imports, which took effect on Wednesday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that while the EU “deeply regrets” the necessity of imposing counter-tariffs, they were implemented as a direct response to US measures that “are bad for business, and even worse for consumers.”

The boycott movement is not confined to the EU. An international push to reject US goods has been spreading across Scandinavia, Canada, and the UK, with increasing reports of cultural and economic disengagement from American products.

In Canada, where trade tensions have escalated following Trump’s suggestion that Canada should become America’s 51st state, consumers have launched mobile applications such as “Buy Beaver,” “Maple Scan,” and “Is This Canadian?” to help shoppers identify and avoid US-made products, from alcohol to pizza toppings.

In Sweden, more than 70,000 individuals have joined a Facebook group advocating for a boycott of US companies, reflecting widespread dissatisfaction with US trade policies.

Denmark, still reeling from Trump’s controversial proposal to acquire Greenland, has seen its largest grocery retailer, the Salling Group, introduce black star labels to help shoppers prioritise European-made goods over American imports.

Norwegian businesses are also taking action. Haltbakk, the country’s largest private oil bunkering operation, recently declared a boycott of its occasional supplies of fuel to US navy vessels, in a show of solidarity with European trade interests.

With consumer movements gaining momentum and businesses aligning with public sentiment, the impact of the boycotts is becoming increasingly evident.

As the trade war continues to escalate, European consumers are demonstrating their economic influence, reinforcing a strong message that tariffs and protectionist policies come with significant consequences for US businesses.