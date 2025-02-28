Yet another promise to address Comino concession problems

The Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) will be launching a competitive tender for two lucrative concessions in Comino’s Blue Lagoon that will hopefully address years of monopoly and abuse amid years of delaying tactics by the government.

Foreign Minister Ian Borg, given the Tourism portfolio in November 2024 following Clayton Bartolo’s resignation, confirmed his intention to overhaul one of Malta’s major tourism hotspots.

Replying to questions by The Shift on the upcoming summer season in Comino, a spokesperson for Borg confirmed the minister’s intention to launch a competitive process for the ongoing irregular deckchair and umbrella concessions.

“A competitive process (tender) is in the process so that everyone would have the chance to compete for the two encroachment areas in Blue Lagoon Bay,” the spokesperson said.

“This is just one of a series of initiatives the ministry will be taking so Comino is better protected for the benefit of the tourism industry at large and all stakeholders involved,” the ministry added.

Stakeholders and tourism industry insiders have been calling for the proper management of the Natura 2000 protected site. Years of failed promises raise questions about whether this is just another public relations move.



The ministry told The Shift that a holistic plan for the island, including the regularisation and proper management of commercial kiosks permitted to mushroom in the bay, was also on the cards.

The two current lucrative concessions at the Blue Lagoon—a cause of protests for their blatant irregularities —are held through direct orders by Daniel Refalo, partner of Gozo’s rogue contractor Joseph Portelli, and Mark Cutajar, canvasser of Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri and brother of former Labour MEP Josianne Cutajar.

For years, the two have dominated the area, raking in hundreds of thousands in profits every summer while limiting access to the area that should be free to visitors. Sunbeds and umbrellas should only be laid down when asked for yet the area is taken over before people even start arriving, forcing them to pay for the spot by the sea.

While their encroachment concessions were initially issued by tender, their permits have been extended through direct order since at least 2021.

Former minister Clayton Bartolo, who in 2022 went on record stating that a new tender was in the pipeline, never implemented his promise and appeared reluctant to open the process to competition.

The minister had a conflict of interest in the island’s business as his father and uncle operate cruises to Comino.

Prime Minister Robert Abela even made the same promise in 2022. Still, despite public protests led by Moviment Graffiti, echoing complaints and concerns ignored for years, the plan was never implemented.

The ministry has not said when the new tender will be issued. Typically inefficient bureaucratic processes may mean that the solution, if any, will not be addressed before the summer.