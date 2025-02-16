Institutionalising impunity: Citizens protest Bill to limit access to justice

Citizens gathered in the country’s capital on Sunday to mark 88 months since the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, in protest at the latest government attempt to limit access to magisterial inquiries.

Speakers again stressed the lack of justice for Caruana Galizia while the government, which has failed to implement the reforms resulting from the public inquiry, is now rushing through amendments to protect those in power from investigation and prosecution.

The protest organised by Repubblika was endorsed by human rights organisation aditus, Moviment Graffitti, Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation, Għaqda Studenti tal-Liġi (C), among others.

Speakers sustained what legal experts have said about the ‘reform’ on magisterial inquiries being proposed by Prime Minister Robert Abela and being rushed through parliament – a law intended to protect those in power and institutionalise impunity.

Drago, representing GħSL, said: “Impunity killed Daphne… and today the government accused by three judges of having created the culture of impunity that led to her death, is institutionalising impunity.”



Louiselle Vassallo stressed that amendments were being pushed through without any consultation with stakeholders while introducing measures to protect public officials who abuse their position.

Meanwhile, the government and its channels continue to attack journalists revealing government scandals: “It’s easy to criticise those exposing your wrongdoing from the comfort of the throne you occupy when elected to serve,” Vassallo said.

Speakers referred to the opinions of legal experts including former Chief Justice Silvio Camilleri and former European Court of Human Rights Judge Giovanni Bonello who criticised the Bill put forward by Prime Minister Robert Abela.

Repubblika was represented by President Vicki Ann Cremona and Manuel Delia, their lawyer Jason Azzopardi, while Louiselle Vassallo from Occupy Justice and Andrew Drago, President tal-Għaqda Studenti tal- Liġi also addressed the crowd.

Caruana Galizia was remembered for her courage to speak the truth, for which she was killed.