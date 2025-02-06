News

Carmen Ciantar

Mission accomplished: Carmen Ciantar given new CEO post

The Shift Team
February 6, 2025 10:50

Barely 12 months after Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela sacked veteran PL activist Carmen Ciantar as CEO of the Foundation for Medical Services (FMS), she was gifted another government post, this time as CEO of the government’s competition authority.

The Shift is informed that Ciantar started serving as Executive Chairperson of the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority this week, replacing Ing Helga Pizzuto, who has been at the helm of the authority for more than eight years.

Last December, The Shift quoted Labour officials who insisted that Ciantar was lobbying hard with the Office of the Prime Minister to get a new government job as CEO of one of its entities.

As part of this lobbying effort and to reaffirm her total commitment to Labour, Ciantar started giving ‘a helping hand’ to Labour Party CEO Leonid McKay to lobby for donations from prominent business people.

Companies that donated thousands to Labour’s telethon last December told The Shift of Ciantar’s intense pressure to solicit donations.

Questions to Parliamentary Secretary Andy Ellul to confirm Ciantar’s re-appointment and explain why he handpicked the sacked Foundation for Medical Services (FMS) CEO for the job were unanswered.

The financial package Ciantar has been given is unknown.

Ciantar was paid over €160,000 at the FMS, making her one of the highest-paid government CEOs.

Ciantar, a long-time PL activist, has been on the government’s gravy train since 2013. Originally a canvasser for disgraced former minister Konrad Mizzi, she was appointed CEO of ARMS and held other taxpayer-funded posts.

Before 2017, she joined the bandwagon of then-minister Chris Fearne, a rival of Mizzi in the Paola district. She got the FMS CEO position while co-ordinating his campaign.

Ciantar’s relationship with Fearne soured after she unsuccessfully coordinated his Labour leadership campaign. Despite being the frontrunner, he lost to Robert Abela.

Last March, after Fearne’s replacement at the health ministry and his arraignment in court, Ciantar was sacked from her CEO post at the FMS. She was later given a consultancy contract by Family Affairs Minister Michael Falzon and started working as a ‘consultant’ in the private sector.

Sign up to our newsletter

Stay in the know

Get special updates directly in your inbox
Don't worry we do not spam
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Gabi
Gabi
1 hour ago

dik kemm tithanzer. L istess erba min nies jithannzru kemm jifilhu u iktar milli jifilhu. Jaq,jaq

2
Reply
Ted
Ted
17 minutes ago

How disgusting.

0
Reply

Related Stories

Feature
Opinion: Good work
One year ago, disgraced former MFSA chief Joseph Cuschieri
Kevin Cassar
February 6, 2025 14:01
News
Mission accomplished: Carmen Ciantar given new CEO post
Barely 12 months after Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela
The Shift Team
February 6, 2025 10:50
Load More

Our Awards and Media Partners

Award logo Award logo Award logo