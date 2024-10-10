News

Population increased by more than 40,000 in two years, St Paul’s Bay tops list

The Shift Team
October 10, 2024 11:04

New NSO statistics show that St Paul’s Bay, once a quiet seaside town, has continued to grow significantly in population, reaching a staggering 38,615 residents this year.

St Paul’s Bay registered a year-on-year increase of more than 3,000 residents or a 9 % rise.

According to the new figures for Malta’s estimated population on 1 January, most residents of St Paul’s Bay are now foreigners, third-country nationals residing in Malta for work purposes, representing the largest segment of the town’s population.

The NSO data shows that Malta’s population continued to increase significantly. In two years, Malta’s population surged by more than 40,000.

Malta’s biggest five in population terms.

Apart from St Paul’s Bay, almost all of Malta’s towns and villages registered an increase in residents, with the only exceptions being Mdina, Birgu, Luqa, Mtarfa, and Gozo’s San Lawrenz.

The most significant population increase was registered in St Julian’s for the second year in a row, with the population now reaching 14,524, an increase of over 10% in a year.

Msida has also shown an increase of more than a thousand new residents in a year, reaching 15,815.

This growth spurt is also spilling into the neighbouring Tal-Pieta, reaching a population of 6,901, an 8% increase over the last 12 months.

Due to government decisions, Malta has experienced unprecedented rapid population growth during the past decade.

This increase has made Malta’s economy dependent on numbers, creating major problems in a small island’s infrastructure and health services, among others, as the government failed to keep up with the investment necessary to adjust to this new reality.

                           

Sign up to our newsletter

Stay in the know

Get special updates directly in your inbox
Don't worry we do not spam
                           
                               
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Stories

News
Ornis Committee votes to disregard latest ECJ decision against bird trapping
Once again, Birdlife found itself in a minority at
Noel Grima
October 10, 2024 16:26
News
Pakistani Shaukat Ali’s family members get €20 million asset freeze
The family of Pakistani/Maltese citizen Shaukat Ali Abdul Ghafoor,
The Shift Team
October 10, 2024 12:13
Load More

Our Awards and Media Partners

Award logo Award logo Award logo