Ombudsman asked to investigate illegal quarry backfilling amid safety concerns

Independent candidate Arnold Cassola and his team have asked the Ombudsman to investigate the illegal backfilling of a quarry in Rabat’s Lunzjata area, warning that it poses a “very dangerous situation” to the local community.

Cassola’s appeal follows concerns from residents and a local farmer, who have seen the land levels around the quarry rise dangerously high due to unauthorised backfilling.

In an email sent to the Ombudsman and Commissioner for Environment and Planning, Cassola raised the alarm over the lack of enforcement despite numerous complaints about the illegal activity.

The quarry, now several stories high, has raised fears of potential landslides and other hazards. Cassola said that despite reports to the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA), the Planning Authority (PA), the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), and the police, no effective action has been taken to stop the illegal backfilling.

“The lack of enforcement not only endangers the safety and wellbeing of individuals in the vicinity but also raises serious questions about the accountability and effectiveness of the regulatory entities tasked with the application of environmental and planning laws,” he wrote.

He noted that enforcement notices against the quarry owner have been ignored, allowing the illegal work to continue unabated.

Experts, including Godwin Abela, an architect who surveyed the area, have voiced concerns about the environmental disruption and the risks of physical harm due to potential landslides. The architect recommended immediately ceasing all quarry-related activities to prevent a possible tragedy.

Cassola’s plea to the Ombudsman calls for an independent assessment of the current risks posed by the illegal backfilling, the identification of those responsible for the failure to enforce the law, and urgent steps to remedy the situation to protect public safety and the environment.

Cassola’s appeal reflects growing frustration within the community over the perceived negligence of the authorities responsible.

Quarry owner Paul Falzon has defended his actions, claiming that the backfilling was intended to restore the area to its original state and provide a necessary location for the disposal of construction waste. However, his stance has been met with scepticism.

The case now awaits the Ombudsman’s response, as residents and environmental advocates hope for decisive action to address the dangers posed by the illegal quarry operations.