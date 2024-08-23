IM CEO silent on Msida Creek stalemate

Steve Ellul, the newly appointed CEO of Infrastructure Malta, is refusing to give details of the current state of a multi-million euro project at Msida Creek scheduled to start last June.

Earlier this year, Transport Minister Chris Bonnet announced that an infrastructure upgrade of Msida Creek which will see flyovers crossing the current open space will start at the end of June and will be finished in 30 months.

Two months have passed since the expected start date and the project remains just a plan on paper, leaving the public disappointed and questioning the delay.

Ellul refused to reply to The Shift’s questions about why the consortium awarded the multi-million tender has not been given the green light to begin work.

Sources at Infrastructure Malta told The Shift that Ellul, who has no experience running such complex projects, has been told by the ministry to put Msida Creek on hold due to backlash from environmental NGOs and the Chamber of Architects.

EPE JV — made up of Polidano Brothers (better known as Ic-Caqnu), Electrofix and E&L Enterprises — was awarded the work for a total price of €34.7 million following a tendering process on plans announced three years ago.

The project has been criticised by NGOs for its lack of vision, antiquated concepts and lack of connectivity for alternative transport users including pedestrians, cyclists and bus passengers.

The Chamber of Architects proposed a last-minute alternative nature-based solution that was met with widespread public and civil society support, instilling a sense of hope for a more sustainable and community-centric approach.

This proposal was discussed with Minister Bonnet, then CEO of Infrastructure Malta, but Ivan Falzon described it as “a photoshop exercise” which was not feasible.

Falzon left his position shortly after making this statement and was replaced by failed Labour MEP candidate Steve Ellul a few days later.

Ellul was chosen directly by the Prime Minister and Bonnet despite his lack of experience and expertise.

It is not known when the Msida Creek project will start or whether the plans will be revised. The Planning Authority issued the permit in October 2023.