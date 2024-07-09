Ivan Falzon out of Infrastructure Malta

Ivan Falzon, the Chief Executive Officer of Infrastructure Malta (IM), is leaving his position following a decision made by Transport Minister Chris Bonnet with the backing of the prime minister.
Senior government sources told The Shift that the move is an attempt by the transport minister to shift the blame for the ongoing mayhem on Maltese roads onto Falzon. Hundreds of roads are being reconstructed or upgraded by IM contractors who are being paid millions, mostly through direct orders.
“Chris Bonnet is trying to distance himself from the disaster caused by mismanaged road works and trying to blame Infrastructure Malta instead,” senior government sources said. “This is just short term, as the problem is the government’s mismanagement and disfunctionality in general, not only at IM.”
Falzon confirmed that he has resigned from his post following a discussion with Minister Bonnet. “We have come to a mutual decision that I should move on,” he told The Shift.
He denied that his departure is the result of a falling out with the minister but confirmed that they had divergent views on the way forward.
Falzon has held a number of top government positions over the last 11 years, including at Mater Dei and the Water Services Corporation. An efficient, hands-on manager, he has been a harsh critic of the government mismanagement that has become the order of the day with road projects across the island. It is unknown whether he will be given another government post or move to the private sector.
As CEO, Falzon tried to end the culture of conflicts of interest at IM, where architects, top managers and officials frequently moonlighted for the same private contractors they were supposed to be supervising.
He introduced a code of conduct that requires all employees to declare their interests, but its implementation left much to be desired and stories of blatant conflicts and possible corruption continued to be reported with no apparent disciplinary measures taken against the culprits.
Bonnet’s own tenure in government was tainted by a shooting range scandal where more than half of the €13 million spent on the project was given through direct orders to the contractor Bonnici Brothers. The Auditor General found that payments were made without the signing of proper contracts and the necessary authorisations.
Bonnet now has two major agencies under his supervision, Transport Malta and Infrastructure Malta, both without a CEO.
Incompetence dribbles down from the very top – you reap what you sow Bonnet – for employing Labour Lackeys!
Dan kien fuq l-RTK jumejn ilu jitkellem fuq….. emmm diġà barra?
BBMM would sound nicer – bonnicibrothers michellemuscat
So when Mr Falzon says ‘move on’, does he mean to the next cushy taxpayer- funded job?
Yes.
Two agencies without a CEO: Transport Malta and Infrastructure Malta.
Now let’s see. This is how I expect government to react.
First, Robert Abela will announce the resignation of his newly appointed Chief of Staff, the Colonello Mark Mallia, and his immediate deployment to Infrastructure Malta (IM) in order to control the plague of conflicts of interest and the direct orders. Mallia would therefore continue with his Speedy Gonzalez, neck-breaking, record of change of jobs in the space of a few months.
Then, after another week or so, Abela will announce the resignation of the Colonello Mark Mallia from CEO of IM and his appointment, i.e. re-appointment, at Transport Malta, where Mallia worked as CEO before.
Abela would therefore have completed one more screeching U-turn.
After which, Abela would realise that the post of Chief of Staff is vacant. And hence Mallia will return to the OPM, and Abela would have completed a second U-turn, burning all four tyres.
If things were not this sad, they would be hilarious.
TM & IM (TMIM). Qishom tigieg b’rashom maqtugha.
The snake eating its own tail?
Kinda stands to reason, doesn’t it.
The whole roadmap of 2013 was about making the Muscat-Schembri-Mizzi troika wealthy beyond their most psychopathic dreams; or certainly well beyond what they could ever garner on their own merit in a just universe.
And we all still continue to reap the consequences.
High tiime for a reset, Time to finally vote in people in the next national electons that actually care about Malta, not just about themselves.
And i’m, clearly, not endorsing either of the prime bozos featured in this article.
This Bonnet is one of the most nonsense Ministers our country has to endure. The Italians have a good saying for those in the likes of Bonnet, that is, tanto fumo poco arrosto.