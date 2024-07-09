Ivan Falzon out of Infrastructure Malta

Ivan Falzon, the Chief Executive Officer of Infrastructure Malta (IM), is leaving his position following a decision made by Transport Minister Chris Bonnet with the backing of the prime minister.

Senior government sources told The Shift that the move is an attempt by the transport minister to shift the blame for the ongoing mayhem on Maltese roads onto Falzon. Hundreds of roads are being reconstructed or upgraded by IM contractors who are being paid millions, mostly through direct orders.

“Chris Bonnet is trying to distance himself from the disaster caused by mismanaged road works and trying to blame Infrastructure Malta instead,” senior government sources said. “This is just short term, as the problem is the government’s mismanagement and disfunctionality in general, not only at IM.”

Falzon confirmed that he has resigned from his post following a discussion with Minister Bonnet. “We have come to a mutual decision that I should move on,” he told The Shift.

He denied that his departure is the result of a falling out with the minister but confirmed that they had divergent views on the way forward.

Falzon has held a number of top government positions over the last 11 years, including at Mater Dei and the Water Services Corporation. An efficient, hands-on manager, he has been a harsh critic of the government mismanagement that has become the order of the day with road projects across the island. It is unknown whether he will be given another government post or move to the private sector.

As CEO, Falzon tried to end the culture of conflicts of interest at IM, where architects, top managers and officials frequently moonlighted for the same private contractors they were supposed to be supervising.

He introduced a code of conduct that requires all employees to declare their interests, but its implementation left much to be desired and stories of blatant conflicts and possible corruption continued to be reported with no apparent disciplinary measures taken against the culprits.

Bonnet’s own tenure in government was tainted by a shooting range scandal where more than half of the €13 million spent on the project was given through direct orders to the contractor Bonnici Brothers. The Auditor General found that payments were made without the signing of proper contracts and the necessary authorisations.

Bonnet now has two major agencies under his supervision, Transport Malta and Infrastructure Malta, both without a CEO.