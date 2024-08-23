Xagħra caves construction sparks heritage controversy

Independent political candidate Arnold Cassola has accused developer Joseph Portelli and his associates of defying court rulings and risking significant archaeological damage with their construction project near the Xagħra Caves in Gozo.

The site is close to the Santa Verna megalithic temple, where pottery sherds have been found dating back to the Għar Dalam period, around 5,000 BC.

Cassola warned of the heritage and safety concerns raised by this latest construction project on his Facebook page ‘Arnold’s Citizen Watch’: “The Xagħra Caves, where the Portelli clan is building, are hazardous. There is a floor without a fence, and children often play in the area.”

He accused the developer of defying legal rulings, stating, “Portelli strikes again. The man who disregards court rulings and has influence over Abela and Grech has begun construction at the Xagħra Caves.”