Xagħra caves construction sparks heritage controversy

Independent political candidate Arnold Cassola has accused developer Joseph Portelli and his associates of defying court rulings and risking significant archaeological damage with their construction project near the Xagħra Caves in Gozo.
The site is close to the Santa Verna megalithic temple, where pottery sherds have been found dating back to the Għar Dalam period, around 5,000 BC.
Cassola warned of the heritage and safety concerns raised by this latest construction project on his Facebook page ‘Arnold’s Citizen Watch’: “The Xagħra Caves, where the Portelli clan is building, are hazardous. There is a floor without a fence, and children often play in the area.”
He accused the developer of defying legal rulings, stating, “Portelli strikes again. The man who disregards court rulings and has influence over Abela and Grech has begun construction at the Xagħra Caves.”
The situation is further complicated by Xagħra Mayor Victor Curmi’s surprising lack of awareness of this significant archaeological site. In an interview with The Shift, Curmi said, “I’m sorry, but I have no idea about this.” His comment reveals a troubling gap in local oversight.
Movement Graffitti condemned both the development and the authorities, saying, “It is unacceptable to destroy our archaeological heritage like this. This case shows the impunity of developers in our country and the complicity of the authorities in ruining our nation’s history.”
The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage (SCH) is also facing criticism for its handling of the site. Reports reveal that the SCH has not adequately addressed its significance despite the discovery of a Neolithic burial pit nearby.
Veteran archaeologist Caroline Malone told a reporter that the burial pit discovered last April underscores the site’s rich archaeological value, and she criticised the SCH for providing inadequate responses given the site’s importance.
She called for a comprehensive archaeological survey of the site rather than the minimal “watching briefs” currently employed. Malone has worked extensively in Malta.
This controversy highlights ongoing concerns over the government’s management of Malta’s irreplaceable archaeological heritage amidst increasing pressure from property developers.