Public Service Week cost taxpayers €530,000 while boosting Labour’s electoral campaign

Prime Minister Robert Abela’s office spent some €530,000 to organise the latest edition of Public Service Week, an event celebrating the contributions of public servants held days before the MEP and local council elections.

An analysis by The Shift reveals that most of the money was distributed through direct orders and went to those involved in organising Labour’s expensive electoral campaign or hosting its mass activities.

Through information obtained under the Freedom of Information Act, The Shift established that the OPM spent more than half a million of taxpayer funds during the five-day event. This is some €200,000 more than was spent in 2023.

The expensive PR exercise was intended to boost the government’s visibility during election time. The amount represents a fraction of what the event actually cost, as different ministries also spent tens of thousands of euro to set up their own stands.

The largest single payment — almost €111,000 — went towards hiring the Malta Fairs and Convention Centre (MFCC) in Ta’ Qali.

The MFCC, which was given another temporary permit by the Planning Authority this year, is owned by Corinthia Group. The company received another €77,000 for catering, leading to questions on what sort of parties Principal Permanent Secretary Tony Sultana was hosting that led to such a bill.

A few days after the expo, the same venue hosted the end-of-campaign concert for the Labour Party where Leader Robert Abela gave his last speech before voting started. It is unclear whether Labour paid Corinthia for the Party event or received a discount.

The list of direct orders and contracts also includes some €15,000 paid directly to Labour’s ONE TV for “adverts”.

Other media paid by the government included The Times of Malta, Malta Today, the PN’s NET TV, and Decesares’ Bay radio.

Many companies known to provide electoral support to Labour, particularly during elections, also received public money.

Pure Concepts, a small PR agency, was paid €38,000 for “branding”, and AF Printworks, who print Labour’s billboard posters, was paid €30,000. Tens of thousands were spent on filming, merchandise, platforms, bands, LED screens and other props.

This is not the first time that the government has organised large events to coincide with electoral campaigns.

Another ‘big event’ that involved millions of euro in taxpayer funds was held during the same period.

Johann Grech, the Film Commissioner and a team member of Labour’s electoral campaign organisers, was busy distributing direct orders for the Mediterranean Film Festival, a dual role that raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest and misuse of public funds.

No details were given about how Grech spent €4 million or who were the main beneficiaries.