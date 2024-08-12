Compromised manager promoted to Deputy CEO at Infrastructure Malta

Infrastructure Malta’s head of maritime unit, architect Janice Borg, has been promoted to deputy CEO of the government agency despite her private work being in direct conflict with her role, The Shift is informed.

The newly appointed CEO, Steve Ellul, a failed Labour MEP candidate, made the decision to promote Borg to a key position at the agency in consultation with Transport Minister Chris Bonnet.

It is unclear whether the newly promoted deputy CEO followed standard recruitment procedures and if an internal call was published for the newly created post.

Sources at Infrastructure Malta said Borg’s promotion frustrated several other top agency officials who believed they were more qualified for the role.

They insisted that instead of taking measures to ensure that Borg adhered to Infrastructure Malta’s code of ethics to avoid conflicts of interest, she was given a new promotion.

“This is not a very good start for our new CEO,” a senior official told The Shift.

Earlier this year, The Shift reported how Janice Borg was given work through a direct order to provide private advice to Projects Malta – now called Malta Strategic Partnership Projects Ltd.

Instead of using Infrastructure Malta’s services, as is normal practice when other government agencies need advice on work related to maritime infrastructure projects, Borg was paid almost €10,000 to provide advice through her private architectural firm.

Infrastructure Malta implemented a new code of ethics to prevent conflicts and abuse. Yet the agency did not explain why Borg was allowed to provide private services directly related to her full-time role.

So far, Steve Ellul has not stated whether the policy, introduced by his predecessor, Ivan Falzon, has been retained. Falzon introduced the policy last summer that obliged all Infrastructure Malta employees to declare in writing any direct, perceived, or potential conflict of interest.

None of the employees, including architects and draughtsmen, most of whom also have their private offices, declared any direct conflict or receiving ‘gifts’ worth over €100 from the agency’s clients.