Malta Chamber urges government to tackle employment abuse

The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry has urged the government to address abuse, enforce laws, and ensure transparency in employing Third-Country Nationals (TCNs).

Stressing the need for ethical practices, the Chamber highlighted the country’s significant reliance on migrant workers.

Key sectors in Malta, such as healthcare, elderly care, tourism, manufacturing, tech, and financial services, depend heavily on migrant workers due to a local workforce shortage.

This reliance underscores the need for a strategic workforce plan that balances human resource needs with the country’s sustainable capacity.

The Chamber condemned the unethical practices of businesses exploiting TCN workers. Recent investigations revealed companies illegally employing TCNs, violating contracts, and subjecting workers to poor conditions.

These practices violate workers’ rights and create unfair competition for businesses that adhere to legal and ethical standards.

Reports surface of workers being charged exorbitant fees by recruitment agencies, underpaid, and subjected to inadequate working conditions.

Some companies employ TCNs without proper contracts, resulting in workers being paid less than the minimum wage or denied basic rights and protections.

The Chamber called for a clear distinction between ethical businesses that comply with employment laws and those exploiting legal loopholes.

Entities like Jobsplus, Identita’, and the Department of Industrial and Employment Relations (DIER), responsible for work permits, regulation, and monitoring employment practices, must identify and address these abuses, the Chamber added.

It called for continued vigilance and robust action to ensure all businesses operate on a level playing field, respecting legal standards and workers’ rights.

The Chamber also called for greater transparency by releasing data from the recent skills survey to identify specific labour market needs.

Additionally, it advocated for stronger enforcement of labour laws and increased dialogue with stakeholders, including the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development (MCESD), to ensure fair and effective policy implementation.

This collaborative approach is essential to creating a sustainable and equitable environment for all sectors of the economy.

The Chamber emphasised employing TCNs only where there is a demonstrable labour market need, including in government jobs, justified by genuine necessity.

The reliance on migrant workers highlighted the importance of a strategic workforce plan that addresses these shortages and ensures a balance between human resource needs and the country’s sustainable capacity.