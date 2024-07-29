Standards Commissioner asked to investigate PS’ Gozo wedding after The Shift’s report

Arnold Cassola has reported Culture Minister Owen Bonnici to Standards Commissioner Joseph Azzopardi, accusing him of unethical conduct over a sudden legal change that allowed weddings at the historic Cittadella ditch in Gozo, benefiting a senior civil servant’s family.

Cassola has formally requested that Standards Commissioner Joseph Azzopardi investigate “a serious breach of ethics” involving Culture Minister Owen Bonnici following a report by The Shift.

The complaint centres on a recent, abrupt change in the law that allowed private events, including weddings, at the historically protected Cittadella ditch in Gozo just a day before the daughter of Permanent Secretary Joyce Dimech held a wedding where such events are banned.

On 14 June, Minister Bonnici issued Legal Notice 135 of 2024, which authorised wedding receptions at the Cittadella Ditch under the Cultural Heritage Act.

The timing of this legal notice has raised significant concerns, as it was announced just 24 hours before the wedding of Larissa Dimech, the daughter of Permanent Secretary Joyce Dimech.

Larissa Dimech’s wedding reception was held on 15 June at the Cittadella grounds, attended by several dignitaries, including Minister Bonnici.

This scenario has led to questions about whether the sudden legal change was intentionally made to accommodate a high-profile event.

According to the new regulations established by the legal notice, a reservation request for such an event should be submitted at least four weeks in advance, accompanied by a €5,000 fee.

Given the timing of the notice’s issuance, it is highly unlikely that these requirements could have been met for the Dimech wedding, raising concerns about possible regulatory breaches.

Additionally, the complaint notes that neither the application form nor the written policy required under the new regulations was available in time for the wedding, casting doubt on the legitimacy of the authorisation process.

Historically, the Cittadella Ditch has been protected to prevent private events, aiming to preserve its integrity and ensure public accessibility.

Minister Bonnici’s involvement in facilitating this legal adjustment was flagged as a potential misuse of power.

The presence of high-ranking officials at the wedding, combined with the alleged disregard for regulatory procedures, intensifies these concerns.

Team Cassola’s communication to Commissioner Azzopardi highlights the need for a thorough investigation to uphold principles of transparency, fairness, and integrity.

They emphasise the importance of examining the case not only for its immediate effects but also for its broader impact on the integrity of public governance.