Frustration mounts with increasing power cuts despite government assurances

As the summer heat peaks, Malta is facing severe power outages, echoing last year’s crisis, causing frustration among residents expressing the difficulties they face on social media and criticising the government for failing to fix previous issues and leaving them in the dark.

Despite promises to prevent a repeat of last year’s problems, power cuts have returned. The government’s temporary fix involves deploying generators to bolster electricity distribution. As August approaches and demand rises, the consequences of the government’s neglect become clear.

Panic and confusion resurface, reminiscent of last year’s complaints about Energy Minister Miriam Dalli and Enemalta’s management.

Officials in place have done little to address ongoing outages. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Robert Abela enjoys his luxury yacht on his summer trips away from the island in air-conditioned comfort while the public grapples with power failures and crowded beaches.

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech recently highlighted the issue on Facebook. “Many of us have faced power cuts, sometimes for days,” he said, criticising the government for not delivering a summer without disruptions despite a €46 million allocation for an emergency power station that has still not materialised.

Grech pointed out the impact on citizens, including those with medical needs like sleep apnea, and criticised the government’s lack of planning and repeated failures. He called for long-term plans that ensure a reliable power supply.

San Lawrenz Mayor Noel Formosa also expressed frustration, noting the lack of a generator in his area. He criticised Enemalta for its failures and the difficulties faced by residents reliant on medical devices. “People caring for bedridden patients are struggling,” he said. “We pay bills like everyone else.”

The Auditor General’s recent report on Enemalta’s distribution network highlights the fundamental issues behind the problem.

It shows the power outages experienced last summer resulted from long-standing poor planning and underfunding. Prompted by a request from ADPD-The Green Party, the report reveals that the problems are systemic rather than isolated incidents.

Despite emergency investments to replace faulty cables, many areas are still experiencing power disruptions this summer. Furthermore, the report suggests that last year’s power outages may have contributed to about 80 additional deaths during the 2023 heatwave, emphasising the impact on vulnerable individuals.

The investigation also criticises the energy minister for not addressing these issues and questions the effectiveness of the Regulator for Energy and Water Services (REWS) for its inadequate oversight.

Reactions to the report suggest that accountability should start with Miriam Dalli’s resignation and subsequent action against other officials who have failed to prevent recurring problems.

Enemalta recognises the need for more investment in the distribution network. Executive Chairperson Ryan Fava announced the deployment of 14 diesel generators to maintain power until grid faults are resolved.

This follows a prolonged heatwave that damaged the high-voltage network. The National Audit Office reported that a decade of underinvestment worsened the situation.

Fava admitted that while low-voltage network investments were prioritised, the high-voltage network where most faults occur was neglected.

Recent outages in areas like Gzira, St Julian’s, and Gozo highlight the problem. The energy minister said Enemalta began to upgrade the distribution network in areas affected by last year’s outages.

Improvements in Dingli, Rabat, Naxxar, Mosta, Cottonera, and Żurrieq have led to fewer power interruptions. Yet, further investment is needed in St Paul’s Bay, St Julian’s, Sliema, Gżira, Birkirkara, Attard, Żebbuġ and Qormi. Fava promised substantial work later this year when demand decreases.

The public remains dissatisfied, calling for a government prioritising their needs and ensuring a stable power supply.