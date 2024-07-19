Enemalta late on temporary power station as Saudi plant is ‘still in transit’

Enemalta’s mismanagement and kneejerk reactions to another energy crisis unfolding this summer continue unabated as an “emergency power plant,” which had to be up and running by the end of May, has not yet reached Malta’s shores.

Ryan Fava, the Executive Chair of the state energy provider, admitted in an interview with The Times of Malta that the €37 million plant – necessary as a result of the government’s missed target on a second interconnector with Sicily – was very late.

According to Fava, the new emergency power plant is expected to work by mid-August – three months later than planned.

He also said it would take three weeks for the plant to become operational once it reaches Malta. Yet the tender document states the plant will need 13 weeks to become operational.

The mid-August deadline, although late, may not be realistic.

In a letter sent to the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) earlier this year, attempting to justify a fast-tracked permit for the temporary power plant, Fava wrote that the new 60MW temporary plant would provide energy from Delimara by the end of May 2024.

Fava did not explain why the plant awarded to road contractors Bonnici Brothers was not yet in place.

According to the tender, the suppliers would be fined €1,000 a day for delays. Yet this has not been applied.

Instead, Fava insisted that “we are lucky even to source a plant.”

Experts told The Times that such plants, and even more modern ones that work with LNG power, were available worldwide and described Fava’s excuses as “hogwash”.

The Shift reported that instead of going for the best technology and least polluting plants on the market, provided by an array of worldwide suppliers, Enemalta insisted on having a diesel-fired plant, the most polluting technology available.

While Bonnici Brothers, who have been in business with Prime Minister Robert Abela, have no experience in such plants, Enemalta still decided to award them the €37 million contract to lease the plant for 27 months.

On their part, as they had no available plants, Bonnici Bros is relying on a Saudi Company, Altaqqa Alternative Solutions Global FZE, to provide the plant.

Other companies that participated in the tender, including those from the US, Italy, and China, had such plants requested by Enemalta that were already available.

The Shift had reported that experts consulted said Enemalta’s May deadline for the plant’s operational completion was unrealistic.



Enemalta preferred the offer of Bonnici Brothers, even though they have no experience in the field. Their offer was the lowest priced.