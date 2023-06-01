News

The Mellieha project with its two additional floors for a hotel the courts have ruled is illegal. Photo: Facebook/J. Portelli Projects

No permit for illegal Mellieha hotel, PA in a quandary over two illegal storeys

The Shift Team
June 1, 2023 10:41

The Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) will not be issuing an operating licence for Gozitan construction magnate Joseph Portelli’s new hotel in Mellieha following the revocation of the building’s permit by the courts.

Asked for the government’s position in the wake of the court’s recent revocation of a Planning Authority permit that, it transpires, had been illegally issued, Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo has confirmed the authority has not yet given the illegal hotel a permit and will be abiding by the court ruling.

Bartolo’s admission in Parliament, following questions tabled by Opposition MP Rebekah Borg and a tense exchange last week on the subject when Bartolo attempted to ridicule the MP for insisting on a reaction to the court’s decision.

Bartolo at first accused Borg of not knowing where the hotel in question was and insisted on not divulging the government’s position.

He was immediately cut short by Opposition MP Robert Cutajar, who insisted Bartolo should make the position known given the fact that the minister had voted in favour of the illegal permit when he was the Labour Party’s representative on the PA’s board.

Borg tabled her questions in writing and it is now confirmed the MTA will not be giving Portelli a hotel licence.

PA in a quandary over two extra illegal floors it permitted

The PA, which issued Portelli’s permit against its own policies back in 2019, is now in a quandary over how to proceed.

The authority had allowed the development to be increased by an additional two storeys by using a policy for hotel development introduced by Labour in 2014.

The policy allows hotels an extra two storeys over and above the area’s height limitations, in favour of “quality tourism”.

Portelli leveraged the policy at the residential development in Mellieha to acquire an extra two storeys over the area’s height limitations.

Since the court has now decided that the hotel permit should have never been issued in the first place since the area is residential, Portelli has now ended up with an extra built two floors on top of the development that are completely illegal.

According to the court’s ruling, while the permit Portelli was awarded for the construction of 120 residential units is to remain valid – also because almost all the apartments have already been built and sold – the 30-room hotel cannot be opened.

According to the court, the Planning Authority’s permit had been illegal since the law does not permit such a hotel in a residential area.

The land in question – a vacant plot next to Welbee’s Supermarket in Mellieha that has been vacant for decades – was public land under the Local Council’s administration until 2015.

Asked by Mellieha MP Robert Cutajar to explain what will become of the two illegal storeys, Planning Minster Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi is avoiding direct replies and only said the PA will direct the developer to abide by the court ruling.

He did not say whether the developers will be ordered to remove the extra two floors that have been built.

In addition to Portelli and his two partners – Daniel Refalo and Mark Agius – the Mellieha development also includes Peter Borg, the co-owner of the Welbee’s Supermarket chain, and Joseph Bondin, the development’s architect.

The monstrous building was erected on top of a vacant plot of land that was previously government-owned.

                           
                           
                               
guest

4 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
karmenu Psaila
karmenu Psaila
6 hours ago

In other European countries he will be told to take down the 2 extra stories from the block , but no 2 and no 3 so the lesson will be though to who ever thinks of not abiding by the rules . If the authorities let him keep them , them all Maltese should build as they wish , because we are all equal, or are we not ?

1
Reply
wenzu
wenzu
3 hours ago
Reply to  karmenu Psaila

Caqnu never abides by the rules and has got away with all of his illegalities.

0
Reply
Francis Said
Francis Said
5 hours ago

What quandary? Drop down the extra two floors.
Simple solution that can be ordered and supervised by the PA without delay.
About time to rule in the developers who break the law.

1
Reply
Albert Mamo
Albert Mamo
3 hours ago

PITY IS, PORTELLI HAS ABELA BY THE BALLS, SO STRICTLY SPEAKING. LET THINGS COOL OFF, BECAUSE COMMISSIONS HAVE ALREADY BEEN PAID, THEN COMMENCE AS IF NOTHING EVER HAPPENED!!!

0
Reply

Related Stories

News
New MFSA boss placed on an indefinite €175,000-a-year package
The Malta Financial Services Authority CEO Kenneth Farrugia, who
The Shift Team
June 1, 2023 17:58
News
MEPs want ‘urgent protection’ from foreign interference ahead of elections
With the European Parliament elections just one year away,
The Shift Team
June 1, 2023 15:04
Load More

Our Awards and Media Partners

Award logo Award logo Award logo