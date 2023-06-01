News

Lawyer ordered to repay €300,000 taken from Kazakh oligarch widow’s account

Pio Valletta misappropriated €900,000 without his client’s permission

 

The Shift Team
June 1, 2023 13:04

Veteran lawyer and businessman Pio Valletta has been ordered by an appeals court to refund a client €300,000 that he took from her account without her consent.

Confirming a ruling by the court of first instance, the Court of Appeal presided over by Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti, has dismissed Valletta’s appeal filed by Valletta and confirmed the original sentence in its entirety, which ordered him to repay the misappropriated funds.

The case dates back to 2010 when Elnara Shorazova – the widow of Kazakh oligarch Rakhat Aliyev who was found dead in an Austrian prison under suspicious circumstances –asked Valletta to deposit €2.4 million into an account to finance a company that was being established in Austria.

It resulted, however, that Valletta had taken €900,000 from the amount and claimed it as professional fees without informing or asking for Shorazova’s consent.

A police report was lodged against Valletta claiming the misappropriation of funds.

Elnara Shorazova

After an out-of-court settlement, Valletta agreed to refund the money according to an agreed schedule and terms with the proviso that if he made the payments on time, he would benefit from a €300,000 discount on the €900,000 he allegedly misappropriated.

The agreement also stipulated that Shorazova would withdraw the criminal report, as well as another case filed against Valletta before the Commission for the Administration of Justice.

But after Valletta failed to uphold his end of the agreement – with the scheduled deposits being either late or missing – Shorazova filed a civil case demanding the forfeiture of Valletta’s €300,000 ‘discount’ and asking him to repay the full amount.

In his defence, Valletta said he had interpreted the agreement in a different way and argued that the €300,000 discount was to be paid as his professional fees.

Pio Valletta

The court, however, rubbished the defence by ruling Valletta had not provided any evidence to substantiate his interpretation.

The court ruled in Shorazova’s favour and ordered the lawyer to repay the funds in full and to foot all court expenses.

In 2017, Valletta had been in charge of negotiations with the government over the privatisation of the Marsa horse track.

Acting on the behalf of other shareholders, which included Hugh Morshead of the notorious cash-for-passports concessionaire Henley & Partners and Maltese contractors Schembri & Sons, known as Id-Dobbu, Valletta negotiated the €28 million project to turn the racetrack into a high-level facility.

Pio Valletta signing the the Marsa Racetrack agreement with Joseph Muscat looking on.

It included the concession of public land in Marsa for 65 years to be turned into offices and shops even though this did not form part of the original Request for Proposals.

While none of that investment has so far materialised, Valletta cashed in on the deal by selling his shares to the other partners.

                           
                           
                               
guest

8 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Umberto
Umberto
4 hours ago

Hello FIAU. Hello Police. Hello Chamber of Advocates? Are you there?

7
Reply
Keith
Keith
3 hours ago
Reply to  Umberto

They are still counting the width of their brown envelopes.

0
Reply
Keith
Keith
3 hours ago
Reply to  Umberto

Although by now, lets face it, they are keeping count by weighing them.

0
Reply
Francis Said
Francis Said
4 hours ago

So what’s next. Disbarred from acting in any shape or form as a lawyer?

1
Reply
makjavel
makjavel
3 hours ago

Any bets he is the next AG?

0
Reply
mark
mark
3 hours ago

Kriminali kull fejn iddawwar wiċċek. Fejn hu Gafà? Jista’ xi ħadd imur jiġbru lil dan l-imbruljun? Mela għax isir settlement jinħafer ir-reat? Il-Kamra tal-Avukati fejnha??? Biex tiddefendi lill-Avukat tal-Istat tal-Korea ta’ Fuq kienet l-ewwel waħda….

Last edited 3 hours ago by mark
0
Reply
wenzu
wenzu
1 hour ago

Oh look. Once again if there is any dirty business afoot, Muscat is behind it.

2
Reply
Ray Farrugia
Ray Farrugia
1 hour ago

Why is it that when I see Joseph Muscat overlooking the signing of some deal ‘brown envelopes’ come to my mind?

0
Reply

Related Stories

News
New MFSA boss placed on an indefinite €175,000-a-year package
The Malta Financial Services Authority CEO Kenneth Farrugia, who
The Shift Team
June 1, 2023 17:58
News
MEPs want ‘urgent protection’ from foreign interference ahead of elections
With the European Parliament elections just one year away,
The Shift Team
June 1, 2023 15:04
Load More

Our Awards and Media Partners

Award logo Award logo Award logo