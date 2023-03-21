Businessman in Marsa horse racetrack project appointed as its regulator

In what is being described by racehorse owners as a surreal situation, a developer involved in the privatisation and running of the Marsa horse racetrack has been appointed by the government to also act as a director on the regulatory agency overseeing the same track and its operators.

The Shift has established that Johann Farrugia, a director and company secretary of Marsa Racetrack Limited, was recently appointed by Education Minister Clifton Grima as a director of EquestriMalta, the public agency regulating the sport.

The government is meanwhile not answering questions about how Farrugia could fairly regulate his own business interests and the gross conflict of interest of both running and regulating the racetrack.

Various horse owners who spoke to The Shift on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution said that they couldn’t believe Farrugia had been appointed to EquestriMalta.

“This is over and above the insult of the government appointing a chairman who has no idea about horses and has never set foot on the racetrack,” one owner said about the minister’s EquestriMalta chairman appointee lawyer John Huber.

Before his appointment to the horse racing regulator, Huber was serving as Yachting Malta chairman, a public-private partnership with the Royal Malta Yacht Club. The veteran lawyer also acted as a government advisor for the infamous cash-for-passports scheme and is one of its agents.

Farrugia, known as Tad-Dobbu, represents shareholders F. Schembri and Sons – the road and development contractors that, along with other shareholders, in 2019 took possession of the Marsa Racetrack on a 65-year temporary emphyteusis.

According to the deal, struck in the time of disgraced former prime minister Joseph Muscat, the investors, which also include Consolidated Resources (Malta) Ltd – owned by the passport concessionaires Henley & Partners’ boss Hugh Morshead and Irish company True to Type Ltd – was to invest some €30 million to upgrade the track. Little progress, however, has been seen so far.

The Shift reported last year that another shareholder – lawyer Pio Valletta, who negotiated the deal with the government – was bought out by Farrugia.

Apart from his dual role as director at both Marsa Race Track Ltd and EquestriMalta, where he is remunerated €7,000 a year, Farrugia is involved in other equestrian-related companies including Malta Equidrome Development Ltd, Malta Equidrome Leasing Ltd and Malta Equidrome Ltd.