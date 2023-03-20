Transport Malta CEO axed after less than a year in office

Jeffrey Curmi, the former Armed Forces of Malta Brigadier catapulted to the post of Transport Malta CEO last June, has been removed from the post on the direct orders of Prime Minster Robert Abela, The Shift can confirm.

The reasons behind the sudden forced resignation are still unknown, although sources close to Transport Malta have informed The Shift of a possible fallout with Castille over lethargy and a lack of initiative at the transport regulator and the Transport Ministry.

Curmi, considered a close ally of disgraced former prime minister Joseph Muscat, was placed in the position only last summer on the initiative of Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia.

He had been given a three-year contract worth €115,000 a year.

According to government sources, Curmi’s contract with the regulator has been terminated. Still, the government is expected to redeploy Curmi to a new post in a face-saving move for the former army chief.

In the meantime, manoeuvres are underway to find a replacement, with Minster Farrugia pushing for a member of his secretariat, Omar Debono, to assume the regulator’s top post. Debono has little to no experience in the sector.

Brigadier Curmi made headlines as soon as Labour was returned to power in 2013 when, in the space of six months and together with Mark Mallia, he was given four consecutive accelerated promotions through which he leapfrogged into the position of the army’s commander.

Hundreds of promotions were given to members of the army on the eve of the 2017 elections on his watch.