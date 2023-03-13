Argotti gardens appointment earning Ray Azzopardi another €14,000

Labour Party media stalwart and former ambassador to Belgium, Ray Azzopardi, will be adding more than €14,000 a year to his government pension in his new position as the Argotti gardens chairman, The Shift is informed.

The Shift reported a few weeks ago that Environment Minister Miriam Dalli, Azzopardi’s old colleague at the party’s ONE radio, had given him a new public appointment as chairman of Malta’s national botanic garden in Floriana, better known as Argotti gardens, even though he’s no botanical expert.

Following a request for information on how much Azzopardi will be earning in his new public position, Dalli’s ministry said the former Labour Party master-of-ceremonies will be paid €14,345, on top of the pension he already receives.

Azzopardi’s appointment will last for the next three years.

Considered a veteran Labour stalwart from the faction of disgraced former Labour leader Joseph Muscat, his latest appointment, made soon after his return from Brussels, seems to form part of Prime Minister Robert Abela’s plan to make way for his own loyalists.

Azzopardi’s appointment came alongside a similar move concerning former ONE TV chairman Jason Micallef, who has been put out to pasture at the Ta’ Qali National Park.

Azzopardi, known chiefly for his decades-long role in Labour media, particularly on ONE radio, and as a compere of Labour’s mass events, including electoral campaign mass meetings, was immediately rewarded for his services when Joseph Muscat assumed power in 2013.

Soon after his husband, Clint Flores, was sent to work at Malta’s permanent representation to the EU in Brussels, Muscat appointed Azzopardi as Malta’s ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium in July 2014.

Both the Permanent Representation and the Embassy to Belgium are situated in the same building in Brussels.

Even though Azzopardi had no diplomatic experience and had never worked in foreign affairs, his ambassadorial posting, which usually lasts three years, was extended several times. He stayed in Brussels until last year.

In 2017, Muscat also promoted Flores to an ambassadorial post as a representative to the Political and Security Committee of the EU, remaining in Brussels but holding a much higher rank and with much better remuneration and perks, including a private residence and a car with chauffeur.

Azzopardi returned to Malta last year, leaving his diplomatic post soon after Flores was given a new position at Bank of Valletta, also controlled by the government, as Head of ESG – a new post created for him.

In the meantime, Flores started appearing on the public broadcaster TVM and the Labour Party’s One TV, speaking as an economist. It is being said in Labour circles that Flores is planning to contest the next MEP elections on the party’s ticket.