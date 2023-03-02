Gzira mayor launches broadside against Labour Party president over garden for petrol station deal

Gzira’s Labour Mayor Conrad Borg Manche’ has admonished Labour Party President Ramona Attard for being the Lands Authority’s lawyer in a case dealing with the granting of land within the densely-populated locality’s only garden for the relocation of a petrol station.

The court case against the Lands Authority and the land transfer was launched by the Gzira Local Council last May. The Council is asking the courts to reverse the Lands Authority’s highly controversial decision to grant some 1,000 square meters of the garden, the crowded locality’s only green lung, for the relocation of a petrol station and the health hazards that come with it.

The Lands Authority’s lawyer in the case is Labour Party President Ramona Attard.

In a scathing social media post this afternoon, Borg Manche’ laid into Attard, saying, “I remind her that destroying a garden that has been serving the people for more than 120 years so it can be given to a petrol station that will render it unusable because of the high levels of carcinogenic fumes is the most anti-Socialist act that one can do to.

“Do we value the people so little? If this is not madness and a betrayal of the people, then I don’t know what could be.”

The Council won the case in the court of first instance presided over by Magistrate Charmaine Galea on 1 November 2022, but the Lands Authority has appealed the ruling, seemingly bent on pushing the deal through at all costs and against stiff public opposition.

The appeal continues on 26 April before Mr Justice Lawrence Mintoff.

Borg Manche’ made note of how in a hearing yesterday Attard quoted the contract and aspects of Lands Authority law, but failed to cite the article that stipulates the government’s obligation towards the people to ensure the best possible use of public land.

“That’s exactly what I’m fighting for,” Borg Manche’ said, “so that land that belongs to the people and that is used by the people is not destroyed because of the greed of some.

“As your representative, that is what I am doing even though I am being attacked from everywhere, as anyone who is following Council meetings knows. But I will work for the trust voters have placed in me without fear or favour.”

Borg Manche’ said he is well aware that he is upsetting some circle within the party with his fight against the Lands Authority and for not toeing the party line.

“Can someone explain to me what the party’s line is and why, as a representative of the people, I should betray those who voted for me? What I have done in the last seven years has been pure Socialism and I think the actions taken with respect to Manoel Island and the petrol station saga are proof enough of this.

“What is Socialist about sacrificing people’s health and land so a businessman who has already been occupying public land for more than 60 years can continue to dominate us?

“Could it be that we have lost our soul, reason and all we say we believe in?”

The Shift has reported how the Lands Authority had summarily informed the Gzira Local Council that around 1,000 square metres of the seafront garden are to be allocated to the Manoel Island Service Station, which at present lies just 100 metres from Gzira’s last remaining area of greenery.

The petrol station is owned by businessman Simon Muscat. Through another company, Cubed Turnkey Projects Ltd, Muscat and its partners have received numerous direct orders for work connected to the same Authority. Such work included the refurbishment of the Lands Authority’s headquarters at Auberge de Bavière in Valletta.

“I remind her [Attard] and those who have pushed and who are still pushing to make this scandal happen that Socialist principles are principles that you believe in and live by. Otherwise, you are spineless and a disservice to the people who have entrusted you to govern.

“I am amazed at how many have come to hate, sacrifice and humiliate their brothers from the same party in order to serve themselves and businessmen.

“I can assure my detractors and everyone else that I will keep fighting at all costs for the petrol station to not be relocated to the garden. It is inconceivable that a Socialist party does not give serious priority to the environment.

“This case clearly shows that what I am saying is true, and that is why I have been removed from my position as Environment Malta CEO – because I am not a yes man and I never will be.”

Borg Manche’ called for the public to sign on to the petition against the petrol station’s relocation at www.gziragardens.com because “to grumble later would be futile and too late”.