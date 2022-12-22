Bruised PM slams judiciary appointments after his preferred candidate was excluded

Prime Minister Robert Abela slammed the latest exercise for the new members of the judiciary on Wednesday, warning that it has become a “closed shop” in which “people who did not serve as magistrates are excluded from the process”.

Using Wednesday’s swearing-in ceremony of two former Magistrates – Doreen Clarke and Josette Demicoli, who were made Judges after the latest selection process by the Judicial Appointments Committee (JAC) – Abela took a dig at the latest exercise.

Clearly indicating his disapproval and in a not-so-diplomatic tone, Abela declared it unacceptable that only sitting Magistrates had been named Judges in the latest judicial appointments exercise, and that other candidates who do not currently form part of the Judiciary had been excluded.

While the Prime Minister did not mention any names, sources close to the Judiciary who preferred to remain anonymous told The Shift that Abela was referring specifically to his preferred candidate, who had not been selected by the JAC.

It is understood that lawyer and close friend of the Prime Minister Mark Simiana has been mentioned for weeks as being in pole position to be made a Judge in the next round of appointments.

It has also been an open secret that Simiana was Abela’s candidate of choice and that he had been pushing for his nomination.

But despite the pressure from Castille, the JAC left Simiana out of the running, which, according to the source familiar with the situation, explained Abela’s improper, and ill-informed – outburst on Wednesday.

Unlike his predecessors, Abela has lost the Prime Ministerial prerogative to nominate members of the Judiciary.

With his hand forced by the recommendations of the Council of Europe’s Venice Commission, Abela changed the law so the appointment of members of the judiciary would be delegated to the JAC.

Between 2013 and 2020, almost all new members of the Judiciary hailed from the Labour camp, including Judge Toni Abela, who, until just a few weeks before he was appointed Judge, had been the Labour Party’s deputy leader.

The JAC comprises the Chief Justice, two Judges, a Magistrate, the Ombudsman and the President of the Chamber of Advocates, who scrutinise applicants for the bench and make final recommendations to the President.

In the latest appointment exercise, its second, the JAC agreed Magistrates Clarke and Demicoli were the best fit for the two vacancies available.

Contrary to the impression given by the Prime Minister on Wednesday that the selection process was a closed shop for sitting Magistrates, in its previous 2021 exercise, the JAC recommended two lawyers – Christian Falzon and Ian Spiteri Bailey – as Judges.

Described by colleagues as being serious and diligent, Simiana, who hails from Qormi and graduated in 2007, has close connections with the Prime Minister. The two are known to be close friends and Simiana has been the recipient of a number of government appointments since Abela assumed power.

These include a directorship at Malta Industrial Parks – the agency responsible for industrial estates – from which he later resigned, as a committee member of the Committee for the Deprivation of Citizenship and on another committee that reviews the rules governing the building industry.

Together with former Chief Justice Joe Azzopardi – who the Prime Minister appears intent on appointing as Standards Commissioner at all costs – Simiana had also been entrusted to investigate the improper conduct of former Malta Financial Services Authority CEO Joseph Cuschieri.