Zammit Tabonas get new €10 million direct order

Ozone Malta Ltd, a human resources supply company with majority shareholding held by the Zammit Tabonas, was awarded a €10 million direct order by Wasteserv to continue supplying some 700 low-paid personnel to the agency’s waste treatment facilities.

Details were made public last week in the Government Gazette — coincidentally, just as company director Michael Zammit Tabona appeared on television describing disgraced former prime minister Joseph Muscat as “the best prime minister ever”.

Wasteserv, managed by political appointee Richard Bilocca, had failed to issue the required long term tender on time, necessitating the issuance of a direct order to Ozone, which was already supplying personnel through a previous contract.

Rather than hire its own staff directly, Wasteserv farms out human resources requirements, normally under a three-year contract. Ozone puts the personnel on its books and hires them out to Wasteserv while earning a commission on each worker.

While these administrative and operations workers are paid low wages, the company earns over a million euro a year in commissions.

Ozone is a joint venture between entrepreneur Mario Muscat and the Zammit Tabonas, with the three brothers, Adrian, Julian and Michael of Captain Morgan, sitting on its board of directors. Edward Zammit Tabona, CEO of the Fortina Group, is a shareholder.

Notorious for his close long term ties to the Labour Party, Ozone director Michael Zammit Tabona made a rare appearance on television last week as a guest of Malta Today’s Saviour Balzan. Dismissing the allegations of corruption that dominated Muscat’s tenure as “mostly inventions”, Zammit Tabona told the state-funded current affairs programme that the disgraced former prime minister had turned the economy around and filled Malta with cash.

The Labour Party donor had been made a non-resident ambassador to Finland by Muscat in 2014, and Zammit Tabona’s family won multiple contracts and concessions during Muscat’s tenure.

Wasteserv issued some €14 million in direct orders to companies and individuals close to the Labour Party in 2021, including €9,000 to TEC Ltd for mobile offices, €9,000 to Cory and Melissa Greenland for consultancy services, €6,000 to Labour’s public relations company Ikona Artworks, and €10,000 to RSM for auditing services.

Ganado Advocates (€10,000), Labour’s One TV (€11,000) and the PN’s Medialink (€18,500) were also on Wasteserv’s direct orders list for 2021.