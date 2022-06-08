EXLUSIVE: Enemalta chairman steps down seven months after appointment

Enemalta chairman Jonathan Scerri has stepped down after only seven months in office, The Shift can reveal.

When contacted by The Shift, Scerri confirmed that he had stepped down but declined to give a reason for his sudden departure.

Enemalta sources told The Shift that the State energy provider is passing through a very bad patch, particularly due to gross mismanagement, and accumulating millions of euros in losses every month.

It seems Scerri’s sudden departure came as a surprise to Minister Miriam Dalli who appointed him only a few months ago in what was described by government insiders as a clean sweep at the ever-controversial company.

Scerri was appointed last October, together with Jonathan Cardona – one of disgraced former prime minister Joseph Muscat’s closest allies – who was made CEO and put on a remuneration package of some €160,000 a year.

Cardona then brought Monica Farrugia into his executive team. Farrugia, whose contract was revealed by The Shift, used to assist Cardona at Identity Malta when the pair were in charge of the highly controversial cash for passports scheme.

It is unclear why Scerri, who also sat on the board of another government entity, ARMS Ltd, was chosen by Dalli to chair Enemalta.

Prior to that, Scerri was in business with Nadette Azzopardi through a company called Economic Engineering Consultancy Ltd.

Azzopardi is married to Fredrick Azzopardi, the former Executive Chairman of Enemalta.