Traditional parties in difficulty as Labour endorsed by less than half voting population

While Labour celebrates its third consecutive victory at the polls, the early crunching of numbers has started and it’s bad news for both Labour and the PN.

While Robert Abela has just been sworn in as Malta’s prime minister for the 14th legislature since independence, his government’s popularity amid the Maltese voting population is only endorsed by less than half of them.

A growing silent majority is consistently sending a message that the two parties are not fit to govern, with the latest amount doubling in just five years reaching almost 60,000 in last Saturday’s elections.

Preliminary analysis by The Shift shows that while Labour won 55.1% of those posting a valid vote last Saturday, against the 41.7% of the PN – an all-time low since 1964 for the blues – reality is knocking on the traditional parties’ doors as they are continuously losing ground with the electorate.

Last Saturday’s vote shows that only 45 out of every 100 eligible voters endorsed Labour, with the rest – a staggering 55% – either voted for the PN or other parties, or more significantly, decided that none of the politicians on offer deserved their vote.

This means that despite Labour’s narrative that the party is almost ‘invincible’, the reality is very different as the party in government only commands the support of less than half of the adult population.

The problem for both the PL and the PN is in fact increasing, as when compared to just five years ago, 2017, those clearly fed up with traditional politics doubled from 31,191 to 59,727.

The numbers show that while almost 163,000 voted for Labour last Saturday, 192,000 did not, making Prime Minister Robert Abela’s decisions in the coming days very difficult as he also needs to convince the majority of voters that did not vote for him that he is doing the right thing to try to either get them on board.

The numbers also show that Robert Abela’s majority, which at face value shows a robust majority, is in fact more vulnerable than his predecessor’s, disgraced former prime minister Joseph Muscat.

In 2017, out of all eligible voters, Muscat’s Labour Party was endorsed by 50% of all eligible voters against 45% in 2022.

Also, last Saturday’s results show that there are fewer Labourites and Nationalists in the country than five years ago, while the number of voters who do not declare any political affinity is increasing rapidly.

Despite the fact that the number of the eligible voters increased, also with the vote of 16-year-olds, when compared to 2017, Labour lost more than 8,000 votes as it managed to get just 163,000 votes compared to 171,000 in 2017.

The situation for the PN is even worse as they only convinced 123,000 to vote for them last Saturday, decreasing their vote tally by more than 12,000 votes compared to 2017.

The real winner in this election, apart from those who stayed at home are the small parties, which managed to more than double their votes, from a total of 3,993 in 2017 to 9,308 last Saturday.

All this data shows that the traditional political forces need to tread very carefully if they don’t want to detach themselves even further from the electorate.

At the same time, pressure for change in the electoral system is expected to increase as more and more voters are clearly indicating a change in Malta’s ‘traditional’ duopoly.