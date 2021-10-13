International press freedom organisations to visit Malta on anniversary of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder

Five international press freedom organisations will be visiting Malta between 14 and 16 October to meet with members of the Maltese government, civil society representatives, journalists, and other key stakeholders.

Representatives of the European Centre for Press and Media Freedom (ECPMF) as well as ARTICLE 19, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), the European Federation of Journalists (EFJ) and Reporters Without Borders (RSF) will be meeting Prime Minister Robert Abela; Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa, Deputy Commissioners Alexandra Mamo and Ramon Mercieca and Director-General Stefania Sgandurra; members of the diplomatic community and representatives of the European Commission; as well as Maltese journalists, media workers and civil society organisations.

Despite modest progress in some areas, the ongoing impunity for the brutal murder and broader systemic failings continue to negatively impact Malta’s press freedom climate four years after the assassination of Caruana Galizia on 16 October 2017.

The urgent need for justice and accountability for Caruana Galizia’s assassination and a call to establish an Independent Commission of Experts to implement the recommendations of the public inquiry into her assassination will be a prominent feature of the conversations planned by the international delegation.

In addition, the mission will also address the more recent attacks on journalists and media workers and will focus on the concerns about journalists’ safety, and the need for improved legislative measures to protect journalists and others against Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPPs).

The delegation will visit the Valletta protest memorial to Caruana Galizia and participate in the silent gathering in Bidnija and the vigil in Great Siege Square on 16 October.