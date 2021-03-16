‘No one believes that no politician is involved in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder’

“No one believes Prime Minister Robert Abela when he says that no politician is involved in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, activists insisted during a vigil for the assassinated journalist marking 41 months since she was killed by a car bomb close to her home.

“No one believes you, Prime Minister. You have lost control over everything. You lost control over the narrative that we’re living in the best times, in heaven on earth. You lost the narrative because you can’t control what is being revealed in court,” said Alessandra Dee Crespo from civil society organisation Repubblika.

Muscat, known as il-Kohhu, has named former top government officials including former Economy Minister Chris Cardona and disgraced former chief of staff at the OPM, Keith Schembri. No arrests have been made in connection with these new revelations.

Dee Crespo said that Abela can’t control the pandemic, he can’t control the real journalists and he can’t control civil society. “Abela is so annoyed at us, that he has been using the Commissioner for Voluntary Organisations to try and shut us up. The Commissioner did not resist him much either.”

She said Repubblika, one of the organisers of these monthly vigils, is convinced that there is Abela’s hand behind this attempt to stop the organisation. “These are fascist-inspired tactics,” she added.

This latest vigil for Caruana Galizia was recorded and held online due to COVID restrictions. Participants included Neil Smart Costantino who dedicated his university dissertation to Caruana Galizia and the Maltese media’s reporting of the case.

He questioned why the Maltese public, with it’s ‘red and blue’ obsession, continues to idolise politicians despite the wrong they do.

A friend of Caruana Galizia, Paula Fleri Soler spoke during the event saying that she cherishes the memories she had with the murdered journalist. She said that for her, Caruana Galizia’s work was a major inspiration. “Time spent with her was never time wasted,” she said.

Vicki Ann Cremona, from Repubblika, focused her speech on the list of people surrounding Prime Minister Abela and that are implicated in huge scandals. She criticised the Prime Minister for the lack of proper leadership during the pandemic.

“You should stand up and act, instead of telling us how proud you are. You need the qualities of a leader and so far you have failed to show any,” Cremona added.

She also lashed out at the Commissioner for Voluntary Organisations, Anthony Abela Medici and Abela’s attempt to ‘silence Repubblika‘.

“Remember, you failed to silence Daphne Caruana Galizia, even after her death,” she told Prime Minister Abela.